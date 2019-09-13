×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

David Wenham, Ahmed Malek to Star in West Australia-set ‘The Furnace’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ahmed Malek to star in The Furnace
CREDIT: Courtesy of Screenwest

Veteran actor, David Wenham (“Lion,” “The Lord of the Rings”) and rising star Ahmed Malek are set to star in “The Furnace.” The adventure drama is by first time feature director Roderick MacKay, with production by Timothy White (“I Am Mother”) and Tenille Kennedy (“H Is For Happiness”).

Set in Western Australia’s 1890s gold rush, “The Furnace” is an unlikely hero’s tale, navigating greed and the search for identity in a new land. It illuminates the forgotten history of Australia’s ‘Ghan’ cameleers, predominantly Muslim and Sikh men from India, Afghanistan and Persia, who opened up the country’s desert interior, and formed unique bonds with local Aboriginal people.

Malek, an Egyptian actor who was named one of the Rising Stars at the Toronto Film Festival in 2018, will play a camel driver who teams up with a bushman, played by Wenham. Together, they must outwit zealous troopers in a race to reset gold bars at a secret furnace.

Related

Other cast includes Baykali Ganambarr (“The Nightingale”), Trevor Jamieson (“Storm Boy), Erik Thomson (“Storm Boy”), Mahesh Jadu (“Marco Polo”) and Osamah Sami (“Ali’s Wedding”).

Production will begin next month in Mount Magnet and Kalbarri, in one of the most spectacular parts of Western Australia. “The Mid West region is the perfect location for this story. I can’t wait to see how they capture the rugged landscapes and showcase the region’s unique beauty to the world with this film,” Screenwest CEO Willie Rowe said.

Production is through Southern Light Films, Meaning Maker and The Koop production. It will be distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Umbrella Films. Principal production funding comes from Screen Australia, in association with Screenwest and Lotterywest and the Western Australian Regional Film Fund.

Other key creatives include director of photography Mick McDermott (“Hounds of Love”), production designer Clayton Jauncey (“Last Cab to Darwin”), costume designer Lisa Gunning Galea (“Below”) and film editor Merlin Eden (“Hounds of Love”).

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Ahmed Malek to star in The

    David Wenham, Ahmed Malek to Star in West Australia-set 'The Furnace'

    Veteran actor, David Wenham (“Lion,” “The Lord of the Rings”) and rising star Ahmed Malek are set to star in “The Furnace.” The adventure drama is by first time feature director Roderick MacKay, with production by Timothy White (“I Am Mother”) and Tenille Kennedy (“H Is For Happiness”). Set in Western Australia’s 1890s gold rush, “The Furnace” [...]

  • Chinese Producer Feng Xiaogang Attends at

    Feng Xiaogang's 'Only Cloud Knows' to be Sold by Hong Kong's Emperor

    Hong Kong’s Emperor Motion Pictures has picked up international sales rights to “Only Cloud Knows,” the new romantic film by Feng Xiaogang. Now in post-production, the film is a New Zealand- and China-set romance starring Huang Xuan (“Legend of the Demon Cat”) and Yang Caiyu (from Feng’s hit “Youth”). Production is handled by Feng’s Dongyang [...]

  • 'Corpus Christi' Selected as Poland's Candidate

    Toronto Entry 'Corpus Christi' Selected as Poland's Candidate in Oscar Race (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jan Komasa’s “Corpus Christi,” which screened this week at the Toronto Film Festival, has been selected by Poland to be its official entry in the Best International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards. The film, which world premiered as part of Venice Days earlier this month, follows 20-year-old Daniel, who experiences a spiritual transformation [...]

  • NBC’s ‘Downton Abbey’ Special Scores International

    NBC’s ‘Downton Abbey’ Special Scores International Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBC’s behind-the-scenes glimpse of “Downton Abbey” is coming to the international market after Drive landed the distribution rights to the upcoming special. Focus Features and Carnival Films’ “Downton Abbey” movie premiered in London earlier this week and hits theaters Friday. NBC has scheduled a Sept. 19 air date in the U.S. for its one-hour behind-the-scenes [...]

  • Simple Women

    Toronto Film Review: 'Simple Women'

    There’s a scene in the middle of Hal Hartley’s 1992 indie “Simple Men” where a cryptic brunette played by gamin actress Elina Löwensohn — ice-pale, with blunt black bangs — interrupts the plot with a choreographed dance number to a fuzzy track by Sonic Youth. Hartley wanted to break the fourth wall, and here comes [...]

  • Heimat Is a Space in Time

    Toronto Film Review: 'Heimat Is a Space in Time'

    Director Thomas Heise was born and raised in East Berlin, and he’s been working long enough in documentaries that his earliest films were suppressed by GDR censors. His understanding of the German national character is rooted in the belief in its potential for curbing freedoms at a minimum and tipping into violent nationalism and fascism [...]

  • Dear Ex Netflix Taiwan

    Taiwan Submits Golden Horse Award Winner 'Dear Ex' to Oscar Race

    Taiwan has chosen the 2018 film “Dear Ex” as its submission to this year’s Best International Film Oscars race. Directed by newcomers Mag Hsu and Hsu Chih-yen and starring Roy Chiu, Hsieh Ying-hsuan and Chen Ru-shan, it was nominated for eight Golden Horse Awards last year and won three, including best actress for leading lady Hsieh.  [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad