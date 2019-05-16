Dante Lam’s Chinese Action Film ‘The Rescue’ Completes Production

Director Dante Lam and star Eddie Peng celebrated the completion of shooting on “The Rescue” with an underwater dive in Mexico and a couple of bottles of sparkling wine.

Made without prominent guns or martial arts, the film is an upbeat and intense action film that features China’s Coast Guard Services in airborne, marine and mountain rescues. It used the Baja Studios facilities in Mexico for extensive under water scenes.

Post-production will last for the remainder of 2019, ahead of an anticipated release at Chinese New Year time in 2020.

At the Cannes Film Festival, rights to the movie are being sold by China Modern Film and Television Development (HK). Hong Kong studio Emperor Motion Pictures is handling distribution in selected territories in Asia.

Lam and producer Candy Leung assembled a multinational crew including Martin Laing (“Titanic,” “Pearl Harbor” and “Clash of the Titans”) and cinematographer Peter Pau (“Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon,” “Forbidden Kingdom”).

The story focuses on five characters who form the nucleus of a rescue team. The diverse emergencies, force them into joint problem-solving, and reveal their different personalities. Alongside Peng, the cast includes Xin Zhilei (“Crosscurrent”) as a female helicopter pilot, Wang Yanlin (“Operation Red Sea”), Lan Yingying, Xu Yang, Li Mincheng, and Wang Yutian.