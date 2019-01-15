Damah Faith-Based Film Festival Shifts to Tokyo

The Damah Film Festival, a competitive festival which specializes in short films focused on spirituality, is relocating to Tokyo. It will run May 10-11 and be based at the Kitazawa Town Hall in city’s Shimokitazawa district.

The festival was launched in Seattle in 2001, relocated to Culver City, California and has been settled in Hiroshima, Japan for the past five years. The Damah Hiroshima event has been rebranded and will continue as the Hiroshima International Film Festival. Damah is a Hebrew word which means metaphor or parable.

“It is a double win for us. The Hiroshima International Film Festival will continue to grow and expand, and Damah will continue in Tokyo,” said Damah’s co-founder and President of the board of Directors, Mark Joseph (“The Vessel,” “Broken Hearts Can Sing”.)

Mayumi Fukuhara, who , worked for many years at Tokyo International Film Festival, is set as the festival’s director. Damah will partner with the Tokyo-based Metaventure Corporation, a multi-faceted company that focuses on IP development. Plans for the festival include workshops, screenings and a special track that will recognize the work of women in film.

The competition is divided into two sections; one for films under 15-minutes, and another for films between 15-30 minutes duration. The winner in the second category will receive a $13,800 (JPY150,000) cash prize.

Jurors include producers: Howard Kazanjian (“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi”,) Gray Frederickson (“The Godfather Part II,” “Apocalypse Now”,) Ralph Winter (“The X-Men” series,) Kanjiro Sakura (“Inception,” “Wasabi”,) and Gerald R. Molen (“Schindler’s List,” “Jurassic Park,” and executive producer of “The Meg”).