Court Dismisses Kim Ki-duk Case Against Actress, TV Show

Korean prosecutors have decided not to allow a defamation case against the actress who last year accused film maker Kim Ki-duk of sexual assault, and another against broadcaster MBC’s investigative news show “PD’s Notebook.”

The actress, who maintains her anonymity, claimed sexual assault by Kim, and that he slapped her on the first day of filming “Moebius” in 2013. She and two other actresses appeared on “PD’s Notebook,” adding accusations of rape and predatory sexual behavior against Kim and actor Cho Jae-hyun.

A court ordered Kim to pay a $4,450 (KRW 5 million) fine for the assault but dismissed the sexual assault charge for lack of evidence. Kim subsequently sued the actress and “PD’s Notebook” for false accusation, and libel by mass communication.

Korean media report that the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office, this week decided not to allow Kim’s case because there was neither proof that actress’ initial accusation was false, nor was there evidence that the news show had been programmed with the purpose of defamation.

The Korean theatrical release of Kim’s latest film, “Human, Time, Space and Human,” which was originally scheduled for April, 2018, has been indefinitely postponed. The film premiered in the Panorama section of the Berlin Film Festival last year.