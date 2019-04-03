China’s Fosun Boards Ang Lee’s ‘Gemini Man’ From Skydance and Paramount

China’s Fosun Pictures has come on board Ang Lee-directed thriller “Gemini Man” as a global partner. The film is backed by Skydance and Paramount Pictures.

The film stars Will Smith (“Suicide Squad”) as an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative who seemingly can predict his every move. The film, written by David Benioff and Billy Ray, also stars Clive Owen (“Children of Men”), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“10 Cloverfield Lane”) and Benedict Wong (“Avengers: Infinity War”).

Skydance developed the project alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, who will serve as a producer with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Fosun chairman Guo Guangchang, Brian Bell and Don Murphy will executive produce.

“We’re very excited with the opportunity to work with Ang Lee. He is such a great director with worldwide reputation and Gemini is a one-of-a-kind character-driven action movie we’ve never seen before’,” said Li Haifeng, chairman of Fosun Pictures and senior VP of Fosun International. Fosun was previously an investor in Lee’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Half Time Walk,” and is an investor in Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8 film and TV production shingle.

“We believe the film will greatly benefit from Fosun’s massive footprint in China, as well as its connection to audiences worldwide via its myriad of brands,” said Jesse Sisgold, Skydance Media president & COO. Gemini Man is set to release in the U.S. on October 11, 2019.