×

China’s Summer Box Office Edges Ahead, Reaches $2.45 Billion

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chinese animation film Nezha breaks box office records
CREDIT: Courtesy of Horgos Coloroll

Theatrical box office in China rose by 1% in the summer season, and hit new records in June and August, according to ticketing firm Maoyan.

The recently listed company reported that China’s gross revenues hit RMB17.6 billion in the June to August period this year, up from RMB17.4 billion last year, and RMB16.3 billion in summer 2017.

Expressed in U.S. dollars, the summer box office total is reported by Maoyan as $2.45 billion. However, the Chinese Yuan or Renminbi has dropped considerably since last summer. The dollar currently buys RMB7.18. In June last year, the exchange rate was RMB6.41 per dollar, an 11% depreciation of the Chinese currency.

Movie ticket sales this summer in mainland China reached 499 million, up from 496 million in 2018, and 474 million in 2017. The average price of a movie ticket was RMB35.3 this summer, an increase of RMB0.3 from 2018.

Maoyan omits to mention that China’s year to date box office total is tracking below that of 2018 – more than 2.5% according to other data providers – and that there are some 15% more theaters in operation now than a year earlier. That implies a double digit decrease in the mean revenue and ticket sales per screen.

Related

The best performing movies this summer were the Chinese animation “Nezha” (RMB4.68 billion), Chinese disaster drama “The Bravest” (RMB1.63 billion), and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (RMB1.41 billion). “Ne Zha” has become the highest-grossing movie in China this year and the second highest grossing film of all time.

The summer season traditionally includes a blackout period, sometimes known as domestic film promotion month, when major imported films cannot be given new releases. This year that regime was softened considerably in order to keep box office from taking a dive.

“About 26 imported movies were released this summer in mainland China, about half of which were animated movies. The box office for imported movies accounted for 33% of the total this summer, up from 24% for the summer in 2018. Among the top 10 movies at the box office this summer, five were imported movies,” said Maoyan in a statement.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Chinese animation film Nezha breaks box

    China’s Summer Box Office Edges Ahead, Reaches $2.45 Billion

    Theatrical box office in China rose by 1% in the summer season, and hit new records in June and August, according to ticketing firm Maoyan. The recently listed company reported that China’s gross revenues hit RMB17.6 billion in the June to August period this year, up from RMB17.4 billion last year, and RMB16.3 billion in [...]

  • Renée Zellweger, Adam Driver Gain Oscar

    Telluride: Oscar Buzz Builds For Renée Zellweger, Adam Driver and 'The Two Popes'

    This year’s Telluride Film Festival began on Thursday with the Guest/Patron Brunch on a private estate about a 30-minute drive from the center of town. Eggs, bacon and fruit salad were being served as the sun was shining on Martin Scorsese, Adam Driver, Noah Baumbach, Laura Dern, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Ken Burns, Ric Burns, [...]

  • Tanaya BeattyHFPA and InStyle party, Arrivals,

    Johnny Depp's Dior Ad Co-Star Tanaya Beatty Speaks Out, Encourages Him to Donate to Native Cause

    Tanaya Beatty, Johnny Depp’s co-star in a short film promoting luxury brand Dior’s fragrance Sauvage, has spoken out about the controversial campaign. In multiple posts on Instagram, titled “Just Ad Indian,” the “Yellowstone” actor wrote about her own experience as a performer of First Nations descent and of the Native American-themed Dior campaign specifically. Beatty’s [...]

  • The Two Popes

    Telluride Film Review: 'The Two Popes'

    Don’t tell Trump, but the Roman Catholic pope is arguably the only world leader with more power than the U.S. President. And yet, despite its importance — and the fact that popes typically serve unto death, rather than four to eight years at a time — the position gets considerably less attention in popular entertainment. [...]

  • The King - Timothée Chalamet -

    Venice Film Review: Timothée Chalamet in 'The King'

    The older he gets (he’s now 23), the more Timothée Chalemet looks like a svelte, neurasthenic-rock-star version of Daniel Day-Lewis. In “The King,” a sprawling but intimate royal-court medieval pageant movie, he plays Hal, the Prince of Wales, who will become Henry V. In the early scenes, when Hal is a dissolute party boy, drinking [...]

  • Angel Has Fallen

    'Angel Has Fallen' Leads Modest Labor Day Weekend Box Office

    Gerard Butler’s “Angel Has Fallen” easily topped the Labor Day holiday weekend with $14.8 million at 3,336 locations in North America, for an 11-day total of nearly $44 million. The Lionsgate-Millennium title, the third entry in the action franchise, stars Butler as a Secret Service Agent trying to clear his name after being framed for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad