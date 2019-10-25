China’s ‘Somewhere Winter’ to get Day-and-Date Release in North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Chinese romantic drama, “Somewhere Winter” is set to release in North America next month following a deal between China Lion Film Distribution and Tencent Pictures.

China Lion will release the film day-and-date in the U.S. and Canada simultaneously with the Chinese Mainland release of Nov. 15, as well as in Australia & New Zealand. In other territories, rights are handled by Hong Kong-based sales agency Distribution Workshop.

Directed by David Wang Weiming (“Sex Appeal”), “Winter” stars Ma Sichun (“Soul Mate,” “The Left Ear”) and Wallace Huo (“Our Time Will Come”), in a love story about two generations and three cities. Destiny brings the lovers together and then tears them apart. With all ups and downs over the years, only the song “It’s About in Winter” remains the same.

The story is based on the eponymous novel by Rao Xueman (“The Left Ear”,) which was in turn inspired by famous singer Chyi Chin’s popular 1987 song “It’s About in Winter.”

Production is by Jimmy Huang (“Life of Pi,” “Cape No.7”). Production companies and investors include: Beijing Dino Films, Jiangsu Xue Man She Film Production, and Tencent Pictures (Hong Kong). Cinematography is by ace Mark Lee Ping Bing (“The Assassin,” “In the Mood for Love”).