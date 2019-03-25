China Box Office: Taiwan’s ‘More Than Blue’ Wins Second Weekend

Taiwanese melodrama, “More Than Blue” held strong at the Chinese box office, to secure a second week of success. The film is a Chinese-language remake of a Korean film from 2009, involving Singapore’s MM2 and the filmmaking arm of Fox Networks.

With little in the way of strong, new competition, “blue” scored $27 million, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. That lifted it to a total of $121 million after 10 days in Chinese cinemas. The score was also enough to make it the third highest grossing film in the world over the weekend, behind “Captain Marvel,” and “Us.”

Er Dong’s “Song of Youth” placed second with receipts of $12.6 million in its opening three days.

“Captain Marvel” held on for third place with $7.2 million over the weekend, and a cumulative gross of $147 million since its release on March 8.

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” which surprised many observers when it secured a release in China, took fourth place with $6.6 million in its opening weekend. Dutch action adventure film “Prooi” took fifth place in its opening weekend with $5.3 million.

Data from Artisan Gateway for the year-to-date shows China’s box office currently under-performing 2018’s by 7%. The running total is $2.69 billion, inclusive of online ticketing fees. At this point last year, it was $2.90 billion.