×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China Box Office: ‘Men In Black’ Makes $26 Million Debut, ‘Phoenix’ Falls

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Hemsworth (H) with Em (Tessa Thompson) in Marrakech in Columbia Pictures' MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL.
CREDIT: Giles Keyte

Men In Black: International” made a lukewarm start in Chinese theaters. It scored $25.8 million over the weekend, according to data from Artisan Gateway, to claim top spot ahead of Chinese-made “My Best Summer.”

The Chinese gross of the “Men in Black” spinoff was not that far short of the film’s North American debut, which rang in at $28.5 million. But it was only a modest advance on the 2012 release of “MIB3,” which opened with $21.7 million for a final China gross of $77 million. Considering the vast expansion of movie theaters in China in the past seven years, and the lack of competition from significant Chinese titles, “International” should have played better.

“Summer” climbed the chart from third place to second, but saw its weekend gross drop 60% from $21.5 million to $8.5 million. After 10 days on release it has amassed $45.1 million.

The Legendary Entertainment-backed “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” had a steeper fall. Its score fell by 75% from $23.9 million in its second weekend to $5.8 million in its third. After 17 days in Chinese cinemas, “Godzilla” has a cumulative score of $124 million.

“A City Called Macau,” a Chinese drama film which is set in the world of brokers who provide credit to gamblers in the Macau gaming enclave, failed to hit the jackpot. Directed by Li Shaohong (“Baober in Love”) and starring the popular actress Bai Baihe, it managed only fourth place and an opening gross of $3.9 million.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix” quickly returned to the ashes from where it came. Having opened in top spot a week earlier with $32.1 million, its second weekend gross was a 90% drop to $3.3 million and fifth place in the chart. After 10 days it has a $55.8 million cumulative.

In total, the weekend was worth only $61 million. The year-to-date total is $4.26 billion, down 2.3% on this time in 2018.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Film

  • shanghai skyline China Placeholder

    Shanghai: Tencent, Phoenix Win Rights to Taiwan Documentary 'Love Talk' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tencent has acquired the online video streaming rights and Phoenix Hong Kong the TV rights to Taiwanese documentary “Love Talk,” which takes a deep dive into the topic of marriage. The film is currently working towards a mainland theatrical release. Directed by Shen Ko-Shang (“A Rolling Stone”), it is produced by CNEX Studio and 7th [...]

  • Chris Hemsworth (H) with Em (Tessa

    China Box Office: ‘Men In Black’ Makes $26 Million Debut, ‘Phoenix’ Falls

    “Men In Black: International” made a lukewarm start in Chinese theaters. It scored $25.8 million over the weekend, according to data from Artisan Gateway, to claim top spot ahead of Chinese-made “My Best Summer.” The Chinese gross of the “Men in Black” spinoff was not that far short of the film’s North American debut, which [...]

  • Yao Chen

    Xiamen Woos Film Industry, Becomes New Home of Golden Rooster Festival

    China’s government-led Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival has found a permanent home in Fujian province’s coastal city of Xiamen, starting from this year, municipal representatives said Monday at a Shanghai Intl. Film Festival press conference. “Xiamen has the confidence and the perseverance to be up to the task,” said Dai Zhiwang, the assistant [...]

  • TheReturn press launch at Shanghai Film

    Qin Hailu's 'The Return' Makes Emotional Debut at Shanghai Festival

    “This is the final film that seals my acting career,” said 95-year-old Chinese actor Chang Feng, of “The Return,” which plays this week in competition at the Shanghai International Film Festival. “The director, the screenwriter, and the entire crew have put so much heart into this film, I hope it wins the award.” The film [...]

  • Dami Im and Bong Joon-Ho'Parasite' premiere,

    ‘Parasite’ Wins Sydney Film Festival

    “Parasite,” the South Korean black drama that previously won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, was Sunday named as the winner of the Sydney Film Festival. After collecting a cash prize of A$60,000 ($41,200), at Sydney’s State Theatre, “Parasite” director said: “This Festival is really amazing, especially the audience…really special and extraordinary. This is the most [...]

  • China Film Group's Jiang Ping

    Shanghai: China Studio Chiefs Debate Winter Chills and U.S. Rivalry

    The Shanghai International Film Festival pulled off the impressive feat of assembling leading executives from seven of China’s top film studios. Their discussion focused on the problems that have recently beset the production sector and the industry’s relationship with Hollywood. “The film industry achieved great things in 2018, but it was also the year that [...]

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping claps while

    Propaganda Films to Dominate Chinese Theaters in Anniversary Year

    A presentation at the Shanghai International Film Festival on Sunday shed light on the welter of propaganda films that will compete with Hollywood blockbusters for the attention of Chinese cinema goers in the second half of this year. This year is laden with political significance for China’s ruling Communist Party. It is 100 years since [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad