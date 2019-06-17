China Box Office: ‘Men In Black’ Makes $26 Million Debut, ‘Phoenix’ Falls

“Men In Black: International” made a lukewarm start in Chinese theaters. It scored $25.8 million over the weekend, according to data from Artisan Gateway, to claim top spot ahead of Chinese-made “My Best Summer.”

The Chinese gross of the “Men in Black” spinoff was not that far short of the film’s North American debut, which rang in at $28.5 million. But it was only a modest advance on the 2012 release of “MIB3,” which opened with $21.7 million for a final China gross of $77 million. Considering the vast expansion of movie theaters in China in the past seven years, and the lack of competition from significant Chinese titles, “International” should have played better.

“Summer” climbed the chart from third place to second, but saw its weekend gross drop 60% from $21.5 million to $8.5 million. After 10 days on release it has amassed $45.1 million.

The Legendary Entertainment-backed “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” had a steeper fall. Its score fell by 75% from $23.9 million in its second weekend to $5.8 million in its third. After 17 days in Chinese cinemas, “Godzilla” has a cumulative score of $124 million.

“A City Called Macau,” a Chinese drama film which is set in the world of brokers who provide credit to gamblers in the Macau gaming enclave, failed to hit the jackpot. Directed by Li Shaohong (“Baober in Love”) and starring the popular actress Bai Baihe, it managed only fourth place and an opening gross of $3.9 million.

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix” quickly returned to the ashes from where it came. Having opened in top spot a week earlier with $32.1 million, its second weekend gross was a 90% drop to $3.3 million and fifth place in the chart. After 10 days it has a $55.8 million cumulative.

In total, the weekend was worth only $61 million. The year-to-date total is $4.26 billion, down 2.3% on this time in 2018.