×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China’s Box Office Total Breaks All-Time Record

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Wandering Earth Chinese Sci-Fi Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of China Film Group

Chinese films account for eight of the top ten films so far this year, as cinema box office in mainland China this week reached an all-time high. The 2018 total of RMB60.7 billion — $8.67 billion at current conversion rates – was overtaken on Friday, Dec 13, according to data from online ticketing agency Maoyan.

With nearly two weeks to go until the end of the year, and a clutch of big titles to be released into the busy Christmas season, the full year aggregate could show several percentage points of growth. Maoyan chose not to issue a forecast, noting that some releases remain fluid even at this late stage of the year.

That seemed an unlikely outcome throughout the first half of the year, when the local industry was dogged by an overhang of uncertainty caused by the Fan Bingbing tax scandal, which caused a sharp slowdown in production from mid-2018, and financial difficulties for studios large and small.

The crucial Chinese New Year period delivered a record total, and a breakthrough for Chinese sci-fi, with “The Wandering Earth” taking RMB4.66 billion ($665 million). But the total was not in proportion to the rate of cinema construction, and the season included several disappointments.

Popular on Variety

Summer was rescued by the unexpected performance of Chinese animated film “Ne Zha” which achieved RMB4.97 billion ($710 million).

And the early autumn period, which included a clutch of patriotic movies with releases intended to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic, turned into blockbuster season. Winners were “My People, My Country” and “The Captain” (previously known as “The Chinese Pilot”). It also threw up the unlikely breakthrough of oft-delayed “Better Days.”

Among the foreign titles, the only two to figure in the year’s current top ten are “Avengers: Endgame” and “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

Maoyan notes that this year has seen a marked polarization of the Chinese box office. “Ne Zha” and “Wandering Earth” together account for nearly one sixth of the annual total, all films combined. “China needs more high-quality movies to drive the steady growth of the box office,” it said in an announcement. It highlighted “Song of Youth,” “The Legend of Hei” and “White Snake” as examples of low and mid-budget successes.

More Film

  • The Wandering Earth Chinese Sci-Fi Movie

    China’s Box Office Total Breaks All-Time Record

    Chinese films account for eight of the top ten films so far this year, as cinema box office in mainland China this week reached an all-time high. The 2018 total of RMB60.7 billion — $8.67 billion at current conversion rates – was overtaken on Friday, Dec 13, according to data from online ticketing agency Maoyan. [...]

  • Rey (Daisy Ridley) in STAR WARS:

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Film Review

    In “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” there’s a lightsaber duel that’s pretty fantastic — not because of any unprecedented whirling-action whoa! factor (we have, after all, been through one or two of these my-sword-of-electric-fire-is-mightier-than-your-sword-of-electric-fire duels in our “Star Wars” lifetimes), but because of the emotions it channels. Visually, it’s a splendid fight. Rey (Daisy [...]

  • Dipping bread in wine, known as

    With 'The Irishman,' Netflix Looks to Catch Up on Studio Oscar Tally

    Netflix keeps getting news that helps it bolster the case that spending $175 million on “The Irishman,” its 209 minute-long Martin Scorsese-helmed mob epic, wasn’t an erroneous decision. Last Tuesday, Netflix announced that 26.4 million accounts globally streamed “The Irishman” (Nov. 1 theatrical release; Nov. 27 Netflix release), over the first 7 days on the [...]

  • 42West Hires Susie Arons as President

    42West Taps PR Veteran Susie Arons as President of Strategic Communications

    PR firm 42West has named PR veteran Susie Arons as president of strategic communications. Based in New York, Arons will oversee the bi-coastal operations of the strategic communications division and report to 42 West co-CEOs Leslee Dart and Amanda Lundberg. She will work closely with 42West entertainment marketing presidents Susan Ciccone and Tom Piechura. Prior [...]

  • Nicole Kidman Charlize Theron Margot Robbie

    Oscars: Academy Announces 344 Films Eligible for 2019 Best Picture

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that 344 feature films are eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards. To be eligible for the consideration, the films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by Dec. 31, and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days. Academy rules [...]

  • Bob Bakish CES

    ViacomCBS Chief Bob Bakish: 'We Are Hitting the Ground Running in 2020'

    Nobody in the vast media universe is more excited to see the new year dawn than Bob Bakish. The president-CEO of ViacomCBS is eager to get moving on growth initiatives that have been on the drawing board for months. The biggest change to come from the reunion of Viacom and CBS Corp. – two halves [...]

  • Dean-Charles-Chapman-Jessica-Fenwick-Jodie-Turner-Smith

    Variety Announces 10 Brits to Watch for 2020

    Variety has selected its annual list of 10 Brits to Watch, an honor the publication has bestowed since 2013. For the fourth year, Variety is partnering with the Newport Beach Film Festival and Visit Newport Beach to honor those selected at the sixth annual Newport Beach U.K. Honours evening, to be held at the Langham [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad