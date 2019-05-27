×
China Box Office: ‘Aladdin’ Opens on Top With $19 Million Weekend

Aladdin
CREDIT: Daniel Smith

Disney’s “Aladdin” opened on top of the Chinese box office with a less than magical $18.7 million debut weekend.

According to data from Artisan Gateway, the film beat previous chart winner “Detective Pikachu” which earned $7.5 million in its third weekend. That score advances the cumulative China total for “Pikachu” to $83.3 million.

The Guy Ritchie-directed “Aladdin” did fine in audience appreciation. It achieved a 7.8 out of 10 score from users on the Douban film fan site, and 9.1 from users of the Maoyan ticketing site.

“A Dog’s Journey,” which has Chinese backing through Alibaba’s share stake in producer Amblin Partners, slipped from second place to third. It scored $5.2 million to advance its cumulative total to $23.8 million.

“Mayday Life 3D,” a concert film starring the Taiwanese mega-band Mayday, opened in fourth place with a weekend score of $2.4 million.

Japanese animation, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” earned $3.1 million in its 3-day opening weekend.

In lesser places, “Capernaum” advanced its total to $52.7 million after four weeks. Indian drama “Mom” reached $15 million after 17 days.

Artisan Gateway calculates the aggregate weekend box office at $46.5 million. The year-to-date total is $3.87 billion, and running more than 5% behind last year’s total.

