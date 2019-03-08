‘Captain Marvel’ on Course for $30 Million in Women’s Day China Debut

“Captain Marvel” is on course to finish its opening day in Chinese theaters with a gross score of $30 million.

That figure, according to the Maoyan online ticketing service, takes in $2.2 million earned in previews on Thursday, plus Friday ticket sales to 8.15pm local time, for a running total of $29.8 million (RMB200 million). This puts the film on track to score one of Marvel Picture’s biggest opening days in China.

The film was released in the U.S. on the same day as in China, marking International Women’s Day.

Though gross box office for the year to date remains down 5% on last year, several Hollywood studio films have recently enjoyed record-breaking opening days in China.

In December, Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” took in $24.6 million on its China opening day. In November, Sony’s “Venom” brought in $34.5 million. Fox’s female character-led “Alita: Battle Angel” brought in $18.7 million on its opening day in February.

Chinese social media users have given “Captain Marvel” an 8.8 out of 10 rating on Maoyan and 8.7 on rival ticketing platform Taopiaopiao. Maoyan showed audiences so far skewing 60% male, with the majority of ticket-buyers hailing from second-tier cities.

The Brie Larson-starring action flick led the China box office for Friday, powering past “Green Book,” in second place with $3.35 million as of early Friday evening. Japanese animated title “Natsume’s Book of Friends: The Movie,” which opened on Thursday, ranked third.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” ranked fourth, “Alita: Battle Angel” was fifth, and Chinese sci-fi epic “The Wandering Earth” sixth, despite having already spent 32 days in theaters. It was announced this week that “Alita” will be allowed an additional month in Chinese cinemas, beyond the standard four weeks given to revenue sharing import titles.

Maoyan is predicting that “Captain Marvel” will take in $192 million (RMB1.29 billion) overall in its month-long China run. That figure would place it as the 35th most successful film in the country of all time, just behind 2009’s “Avatar,” which brought in RMB1.34 billion and neck-and-neck with Bollywood wrestling drama “Dangal” (RMB1.30 billion).

It would, however, rank far behind the most successful U.S. imported film, “The Fate of the Furious” — which is the seventh highest grossing film ever in China, thanks to a haul of RMB2.67 billion. It would also trail far behind “Aquaman,” the 15th highest grosser, with RMB2 billion, and “Venom” (18th with RMB1.87 billion).