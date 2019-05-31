×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Winner ‘Parasite’ Has $3.9 Million Opening Day in Korea

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Parasite
CREDIT: Courtesy of CJ Entertainment

Parasite,” the Korean film that scooped the Palme d’Or in Cannes on Saturday, has enjoyed a winning start at its home box office. It earned $3.93 million on Thursday, according to data from Kobiz, the tracking service of the Korean Film Council.

That put it far ahead of holdover title “Aladdin” in second place ($527,000), and the fourth-placed start for “Godzilla King of the Monsters,” which opened a day earlier on Wednesday and earned only $212,000 on Thursday for a two-day cumulative of $768,000.

Since its Cannes victory and the return home on Monday of director Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite” has enjoyed non-stop enthusiastic coverage in Korean media. It was screened for Korean media on Tuesday.

Plaudits were also heaped on actor Song Kang-ho, who has appeared in four of Bong’s films, and who plays the father of a poor, but resourceful family, which works its way into the good graces of a richer family. “Parasite” also stars Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam.

The positive reactions helped exhibitors to expand the film’s opening to a massive 1,783 of the country’s 2,600 cinema screens. The film is distributed by CJ Entertainment.

In third place was “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil,” which played in the midnight screening slot in Cannes and had its commercial release in Korea on May 15. It earned $261,000 on Thursday, for a cumulative $22.7 million after two weeks.

In North America, distributor Neon announced Thursday that “Parasite” will get an awards season release. It will start in Los Angeles and New York from Oct. 11.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Film

  • Parasite

    Cannes Winner ‘Parasite’ Has $3.9 Million Opening Day in Korea

    “Parasite,” the Korean film that scooped the Palme d’Or in Cannes on Saturday, has enjoyed a winning start at its home box office. It earned $3.93 million on Thursday, according to data from Kobiz, the tracking service of the Korean Film Council. That put it far ahead of holdover title “Aladdin” in second place ($527,000), [...]

  • Ultimate-Movie-Weekend

    Five Studios Launch 'Ultimate Movie Weekend' Rental Sale Across U.S. Digital Services

    A group of Hollywood studios wants to remind consumers that they can rent movies — including recent releases not available on Netflix — from a wide array of digital providers, through a four-day promo offering discounts on titles starting at 99 cents. Dubbed the “Ultimate Movie Weekend,” the special sale runs May 31-June 3 and [...]

  • Jesse Metcalfe the Ninth Passenger

    Film News Roundup: Jesse Metcalfe Joins Indie Biopic 'Latin From Manhattan'

    In today’s film news roundup, Jesse Metcalfe joins “The Latin From Manhattan,” Judith Light is honored and Franklin Leonard and Hayden Schlossberg are added to the speakers list for the Produced By Conference. CASTING Jesse Metcalfe will portray a federal agent in the independent biopic “The Latin From Manhattan,” joining Esai Morales, Drea De Matteo [...]

  • Vai review

    Film Review: 'Vai'

    Most portmanteau features are potluck. But “Vai” has a lovely consistency of style and content that heightens the accessibility of its unique value as a combined effort among eight native female directors from eight different Pacific Island cultures. The task of each writer-helmer was to create a 10-minute vignette from a fictive woman’s life, each [...]

  • Benedict Cumberbatch Elisabeth Moss

    Netflix Buys 'Power of the Dog' Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elisabeth Moss

    Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to the upcoming movie “The Power of the Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elisabeth Moss. The streaming giant bought “The Power of the Dog” from See-Saw Films’ in house sales arm Cross City Films. Variety first reported on the project earlier this month and Cross City Films launched sales at the [...]

  • First Love review

    Cannes Film Review: 'First Love'

    The tongue-in-cheek apology with which mega-prolific Japanese mischief maker Takashi Miike introduced the premiere of his latest madcap mashup in Cannes — “I want to apologize for making such a sweet love story with no violence and no decapitations” — was proved almost instantly to be a joke, as within the first few minutes of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad