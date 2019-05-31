Cannes Winner ‘Parasite’ Has $3.9 Million Opening Day in Korea

“Parasite,” the Korean film that scooped the Palme d’Or in Cannes on Saturday, has enjoyed a winning start at its home box office. It earned $3.93 million on Thursday, according to data from Kobiz, the tracking service of the Korean Film Council.

That put it far ahead of holdover title “Aladdin” in second place ($527,000), and the fourth-placed start for “Godzilla King of the Monsters,” which opened a day earlier on Wednesday and earned only $212,000 on Thursday for a two-day cumulative of $768,000.

Since its Cannes victory and the return home on Monday of director Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite” has enjoyed non-stop enthusiastic coverage in Korean media. It was screened for Korean media on Tuesday.

Plaudits were also heaped on actor Song Kang-ho, who has appeared in four of Bong’s films, and who plays the father of a poor, but resourceful family, which works its way into the good graces of a richer family. “Parasite” also stars Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam.

The positive reactions helped exhibitors to expand the film’s opening to a massive 1,783 of the country’s 2,600 cinema screens. The film is distributed by CJ Entertainment.

In third place was “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil,” which played in the midnight screening slot in Cannes and had its commercial release in Korea on May 15. It earned $261,000 on Thursday, for a cumulative $22.7 million after two weeks.

In North America, distributor Neon announced Thursday that “Parasite” will get an awards season release. It will start in Los Angeles and New York from Oct. 11.