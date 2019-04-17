Cannes: Thai Pitch Returns to Launch Three Titles

Project pitching event, Thai Pitch will return to Cannes for the eighth time next month. It will launch three film projects from Thailand seeking international finance, co-production and sales partners.

Director, Kongdej Jaturanrasamee (“P-047”) and producer Soros Sukhum (“Wonderful Town”) will pitch “51 Faces of Anne,” about a woman with memory loss faced with the challenge of survival on a mysterious island. The radical concept film is expected to involve all 51 members of the pop idol sensation BNK48.

Nontawat Numbenchapol (“Boundary”) as director and producers Steve Chen (“Diamond Island”) and Supatcha Thipsena, will present “Doi Boy,” about an undocumented heterosexual refugee, working as a gay masseuse and prostitute in Chiang Mai. “Doi Boi” was previously crafted at the Cannes Atelier and the SEAFIC lab, where it won the SEAFIC Award.

Director Sorayos Prapapan (“Death of the Sound Man”) and producer Donsaron Kovitvanitcha (“Malila,” “Die Tomorrow”) will unwrap “Arnold is a Model Student” about the encounter between an ace pupil and a professional exams cheat.

The event is backed by Thailand’s Ministry of Culture and coordinated by producer and SEAFIC executive director Raymond Phathanavirangoon. Pitches will be held May 19-20 at the Thai Pavilion, part of the Cannes Film Festival’s market operations.

Previous editions have helped launch award-winning films including Anucha Boonyawatana’s “Malila: The Farewell Flower” in 2016; Taiki Sakpisit’s “The Edge of Daybreak” in 2017; and Patiparn Boontarig’s “Solids by the Seashore” in 2018.