×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes: Thai Pitch Returns to Launch Three Titles

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of G Village

Project pitching event, Thai Pitch will return to Cannes for the eighth time next month. It will launch three film projects from Thailand seeking international finance, co-production and sales partners.
Director, Kongdej Jaturanrasamee (“P-047”) and producer Soros Sukhum (“Wonderful Town”) will pitch “51 Faces of Anne,” about a woman with memory loss faced with the challenge of survival on a mysterious island. The radical concept film is expected to involve all 51 members of the pop idol sensation BNK48.

Nontawat Numbenchapol (“Boundary”) as director and producers Steve Chen (“Diamond Island”) and Supatcha Thipsena, will present “Doi Boy,” about an undocumented heterosexual refugee, working as a gay masseuse and prostitute in Chiang Mai. “Doi Boi” was previously crafted at the Cannes Atelier and the SEAFIC lab, where it won the SEAFIC Award.

Director Sorayos Prapapan (“Death of the Sound Man”) and producer Donsaron Kovitvanitcha (“Malila,” “Die Tomorrow”) will unwrap “Arnold is a Model Student” about the encounter between an ace pupil and a professional exams cheat.

The event is backed by Thailand’s Ministry of Culture and coordinated by producer and SEAFIC executive director Raymond Phathanavirangoon. Pitches will be held May 19-20 at the Thai Pavilion, part of the Cannes Film Festival’s market operations.

Previous editions have helped launch award-winning films including Anucha Boonyawatana’s “Malila: The Farewell Flower” in 2016; Taiki Sakpisit’s “The Edge of Daybreak” in 2017; and Patiparn Boontarig’s “Solids by the Seashore” in 2018.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • Cannes: Thai Pitch Returns to Launch

    Cannes: Thai Pitch Returns to Launch Three Titles

    Project pitching event, Thai Pitch will return to Cannes for the eighth time next month. It will launch three film projects from Thailand seeking international finance, co-production and sales partners. Director, Kongdej Jaturanrasamee (“P-047”) and producer Soros Sukhum (“Wonderful Town”) will pitch “51 Faces of Anne,” about a woman with memory loss faced with the [...]

  • Body at Brighton Rock

    Film Review: ‘Body at Brighton Rock’

    Filmmaker Roxanne Benjamin spends a tad too much time on the character-establishing setup during the first act of her “Body at Brighton Rock.” Once she has lured her audience into joining her plucky but ill-prepared protagonist into a secluded area of a picturesque state park, however, the first-time director efficiently ratchets up the suspense — [...]

  • Warren Adler

    Warren Adler, Author of 'The War of the Roses,' Dies at 91

    Warren Adler, the novelist, playwright and poet whose novel “The War of the Roses” was adapted into the dark comedy starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, has died. He was 91. His son, David Adler, said that his father died on Monday of complications from liver cancer. Adler was the author of 50 novels, and [...]

  • West Side Story Sharks and Hets

    Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Casts Broadway and 'Dance Mom' Stars

    Steven Spielberg’s upcoming “West Side Story” remake has announced a cast of Broadway alums — and a few TV dance stars — to fill out the ranks of the new Sharks and Jets.  Mike Faist will play Riff, the leader of the Jets. Faist has already starred in the Broadway productions  “Dear Evan Hansen” and [...]

  • Run This Town review

    Film Review: ‘Run This Town’

    There is much to admire but a lot to admonish in “Run This Town,” writer-director Ricky Tollman’s aggressively cluttered drama about ambitious millennials, circulation-famished editors, and other not-so-innocent bystanders who cross paths in Toronto during the scandal-rocked 2010-14 mayorship of Rob Ford. It doesn’t help much that Tollman takes far too long during the rapid-fire [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad