Cannes: China’s Rediance Picks Up Sales on ‘Ways to Run’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rediance

Chinese indie sales and production finance outfit Rediance has boarded sales on “Ways to Run,” a project in the Cannes Film Festival’s Cinefondation La Residence section. The film picked up a special mention at the prize presentation.

The road movie drama is being directed by Afghan-Dutch director Aboozar Amin, who previously made the documentary “Kabul: A City in the Wind.” “Ways to Run” recounts a slice-of-life story about an older bus driver who gambles away his vehicle and the younger man who works with him. Production is through Amin’s KinoKabul company, Eva Blondiau from Color of May in Germany, and Dominique Welinski of DW in France.

Rediance is also selling Cannes titles “Ghost Tropic,” by Bas Devos, in the Quinzaine des Realisateurs, and restored title “The Horse Thief” by Tian Zhuangzhuang in Cannes Classics.

As a financier, Rediance recently boarded “Memoria” by Thai Palme d’Or winner Apichatpong Weerasethakul. It joins Kick the Machine, Burning Blue, the U.K.’s Illuminations Films and Chinese producer Maxx Tsai as financiers. Germany’s Match Factory is handling sales on the Tilda Swinton- and Jeanne Balibar-starring film, which is to shoot later this year.

It is also financing Anthony Chen’s second film as director, “Wet Season,” and “In the Holocene,” co-directed by Ben Rivers and Anocha Suwichakornpong. Both are in post-production ahead of anticipated festival debuts later this year.

