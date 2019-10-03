×

Busan: ‘Suk Suk’ Rights Picked up by Films Boutique

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Suk Suk picked up by Films Boutique
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Voice Film Productions

World sales rights to gay drama “Suk Suk” were picked up by Films Boutique, on the eve of the film’s world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival.

Directed by Ray Yeung (“Front Cover,” “Cut Sleeve Boys”), “Suk Suk” is the story of two elderly men who have spent all their lives hiding their sexuality, but in late life are able to consider a different future. Yeung’s screenplay is inspired by a non-fiction book written by HK University Professor Travis Kong.

The film adaptation stars Tai Bo (“The Cabbie”) and Ben Yuen (“Tracey”). Patra Ga Man Au, Kong To, Chun Yip Lo, Yiu Sing Lam co-star.

“Sometimes you start watching a film without expectations and suddently something magic happens. ‘Suk Suk’ is one of these very rare films that is a very moving love story, supported by two oustanding actors’ performances,” said Films Boutique CEO Jean-Christophe Simon. “The film also has a strong political message of modernity about the current state of the Hong Kong society.”

The film plays in Busan, from Friday, in the A Window on Asian Cinema section and is a contender for the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award. Earlier this week it was revealed that “Suk Suk” had picked up five nominations for the Golden Horse Awards, including one for best picture.

It was produced and independently financed by Hong Kong-based New Voice Film Productions. Michael J. Werner, Teresa Kwong, Sandy Yip and Chowee Leow are set as producers. Yeung and Stanley Guingon are executive producers.

The film has a top notch behind the camera team. Camerawork is by Ming Kai Leung, production design by Albert Poon and editing consulting by William Suk Ping Chang.

Berlin-based, Films Boutique is attending Busan’s Asian Film Market with additional titles including: “Border,” by Ali Abbasi; “Birds of Passage,” by Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego; and “Liberte,” by Albert Serra.

More Film

  • Suk Suk picked up by Films

    Busan: ‘Suk Suk’ Rights Picked up by Films Boutique

    World sales rights to gay drama “Suk Suk” were picked up by Films Boutique, on the eve of the film’s world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival. Directed by Ray Yeung (“Front Cover,” “Cut Sleeve Boys”), “Suk Suk” is the story of two elderly men who have spent all their lives hiding their sexuality, [...]

  • Steel Rain

    Busan: 'Steel Rain' Sequel Launched by Lotte Cultureworks

    “Steel Rain” duo Jung Woo-sung and Kwak Do-won are reuniting in political action drama “Summit: Steel Rain.” While the director and key cast from “Steel Rain” remain the same, Lotte Cultureworks has come on board to replace the film’s previous investor-distributor Next Entertainment World. Lotte will be handling the film’s international sales at Busan International [...]

  • Cinedigm acquires rights to 'A New

    Cinedigm Celebrates Cross-Cultural ‘Christmas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cinedigm, an independent content distributor and digital platform operator, has acquired North American rights to cross-cultural holiday drama “A New Christmas.” The film will have its world premiere at the Heartland International Film Festival on Oct. 13. Cinedigm plans to release it in North American cinemas, on digital and on demand in December. “A New [...]

  • Parasite

    Contenders Including 'Parasite,' 'Just Mercy' to Screen at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

    The 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival has set a program packed with potential awards contenders, including screenings of “Parasite,” “Just Mercy,” “The Report,” “Waves,” “The King,” “Harriet” and “Honey Boy.” The Georgia event kicks off Oct. 26 with opening night film “The Aeronauts,” directed by Tom Harper, and closed Nov. 2 with a gala screening [...]

  • Masumi in Yakuza Princess

    Masumi and Jonathan Rhys Meyers Star in Vicente Amorim's 'Yakuza Princess' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Japanese-American singer-actress Masumi will make her big screen debut opposite Jonathan Rhys Meyers in “Yakuza Princess,” which has completed filming in Brazil. The Japanese-styled thriller also stars Tsuyoshi Ihara (“Letters From Iwo Jima”). “Princess” is an adaptation of a Brazilian graphic novel “Samurai Shiro” by Danilo Beyruth, in which a Japanese gang boss is killed, [...]

  • Adil Hussain returns to Busan

    Indian Star Adil Hussain Returns to Busan With Two World Premieres

    Adil Hussain, prominent star of Indian independent cinema, will be present at the Busan International Film Festival as the male lead of two Indian world premieres. In Vijay Jayapal’s “Nirvana Inn,” Hussain headlines alongside Sandhya Mridul (“Bridge”) and Rajshri Deshpande (“Sexy Durga”). At an earlier stage, the film was at the Busan Asian Project Market [...]

  • James Franco's Acting Students Allege Sexual

    James Franco's Acting Students Allege Sexual Exploitation

    Two former students of James Franco’s now-closed acting school filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that the classes existed principally to create a way for Franco and his associates to take advantage of young women. Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal filed the class action complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court, saying that Franco and his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad