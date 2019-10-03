×
Busan: ‘Steel Rain’ Sequel Launched by Lotte Cultureworks

Steel Rain
CREDIT: Courtesy of Next Entertainment World

“Steel Rain” duo Jung Woo-sung and Kwak Do-won are reuniting in political action drama “Summit: Steel Rain.”

While the director and key cast from “Steel Rain” remain the same, Lotte Cultureworks has come on board to replace the film’s previous investor-distributor Next Entertainment World. Lotte will be handling the film’s international sales at Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market.

Jung and Kwak, who played the roles of an elite North Korean agent and South Korean chief of foreign affairs who secretly conduct a mission to prevent nuclear war in the Korean peninsula, are returning to “Summit” as South Korea’s president and a North Korean official, respectively. “Steel Rain 2” will see a summit of leaders of South Korea, North Korea and the U.S., where they intend to discuss North Korea’s nuclear issue and a peace settlement for the Korean peninsula, but instead end up being abducted and trapped in a North Korean submarine.

In addition to the duo from “Steel Rain,” Yoo Yeon-seok (“Love, Lies”) and Angus Macfadyen (“Braveheart”) are also make appearances in “Summit.” Set for a 2020 release, the film is currently in production.

Lotte is also launching two other titles at the Busan rights market: “What Happened to Mr. Cha,” and “Hitman: Agent Jun.”

Kim Dong-kyu’s comedy “Mr. Cha” revolves around an actor who was popular for his image of a gentle and perfect man back in the 1990s, but is now no longer as famous. Veteran actor Cha In-pyo (TV’s “All the Butlers”) plays the actor who finds himself in a collapsing building but manages to stick to his image despite the extreme situation. The film is in post-production.

“Hitman: Agent Jun” is an action comedy directed by Choi Won-sub. Starring Kwon Sang-woo (“The Accidental Detective”) and Jeoung Jun-ho (“Operation Chromite”), “Hitman” is the story of a top National Intelligence Service agent who becomes a web cartoon artist, but fails to become successful until he draws a web cartoon about his past as a secret agent.

