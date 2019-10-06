Busan: Sales Agent K-Movie Entertainment Eyes Expansion Into Production

After a year in business, Korean indie sales company K-Movie Entertainment is looking to expand.

Headed by Sylvie and Sophie Kim, the company launched in August last year, in time to make Busan 2018, its first sales market. Since then it has enjoyed sales success with Lee Won-tae’s action thriller “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil,” starring Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok from “Train To Busan”).

Earlier this year it sold “Gangster” to WellGo USA for North America. It also licensed the film to Japan (Klockworx), Taiwan (Vie Vision Pictures), Germany, Austria and German-speaking Benelux (Splendid Film), Thailand, Cambodia and Laos (Logo Motion Pictures), India (Viswass Films) and worldwide in-flight (Encore Inflight).

From the same producers, K-Movie is now launching “Spiritwalker,” a fantasy horror about a man who wakes up in a different body every 12 hours. The company is screening a promo trailer from its booth in the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market.

It is also using the market to give a debut screening to “Jukdo Surfing Diary,” a drama about surfing, beach life and the inevitable twists of destiny. Lee Hyeon-seung directs a cast that includes Jun Hye-bin and Ok Kwang-rok.

“It is a struggle to operate as an independent seller, these days,” says Yun Daegil, assistant manager. “In order to lock in and control the content we need, we will move into production as well.” The company is readying several projects, which it hopes to unveil at future markets. “We are also looking at diversifying into the business of selling remake rights to Korean content as we see international interest there,” Yun told Variety.