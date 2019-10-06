×

Busan: Sales Agent K-Movie Entertainment Eyes Expansion Into Production

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil
CREDIT: Well Go USA

After a year in business, Korean indie sales company K-Movie Entertainment is looking to expand.

Headed by Sylvie and Sophie Kim, the company launched in August last year, in time to make Busan 2018, its first sales market. Since then it has enjoyed sales success with Lee Won-tae’s action thriller “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil,” starring Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok from “Train To Busan”).

Earlier this year it sold “Gangster” to WellGo USA for North America. It also licensed the film to Japan (Klockworx), Taiwan (Vie Vision Pictures), Germany, Austria and German-speaking Benelux (Splendid Film), Thailand, Cambodia and Laos (Logo Motion Pictures), India (Viswass Films) and worldwide in-flight (Encore Inflight).

From the same producers, K-Movie is now launching “Spiritwalker,” a fantasy horror about a man who wakes up in a different body every 12 hours. The company is screening a promo trailer from its booth in the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market.

It is also using the market to give a debut screening to “Jukdo Surfing Diary,” a drama about surfing, beach life and the inevitable twists of destiny. Lee Hyeon-seung directs a cast that includes Jun Hye-bin and Ok Kwang-rok.

“It is a struggle to operate as an independent seller, these days,” says Yun Daegil, assistant manager. “In order to lock in and control the content we need, we will move into production as well.” The company is readying several projects, which it hopes to unveil at future markets. “We are also looking at diversifying into the business of selling remake rights to Korean content as we see international interest there,” Yun told Variety.

More Film

  • The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil

    Busan: Sales Agent K-Movie Entertainment Eyes Expansion Into Production

    After a year in business, Korean indie sales company K-Movie Entertainment is looking to expand. Headed by Sylvie and Sophie Kim, the company launched in August last year, in time to make Busan 2018, its first sales market. Since then it has enjoyed sales success with Lee Won-tae’s action thriller “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil,” [...]

  • 'Valley of Souls' Review: Devastating Slow-Burn

    Busan Film Review: 'Valley of Souls'

    “Deliver me from evil,” murmurs fisherman José (Arley De Jesús Carvallido Lobo) into clasped hands before he puts on his hat, steps into his canoe and sets off down the Magdalena River, delivering himself directly into evil. The placid waterway that is the thematic and geographical spine of writer-director Nicolás Rincón Gille’s unfeasibly gripping, slow-scorching [...]

  • JKR_DAY056_120418_1251888.dng

    'Joker' Dominates International Box Office With $141 Million

    Joaquin Phoenix showed plenty of worldwide drawing power as “Joker” dominated international moviegoing with $140.5 million from 22,552 screens in 73 markets for Warner Bros. Along with the North American results, the worldwide opening weekend totaled an impressive $234 million, outperforming expectations. Directed by Todd Phillips, “Joker” has been the subject of scrutiny in weeks leading [...]

  • Joker

    Box Office: 'Joker' Smashes October Record With $93.5 Million Debut

    Warner Bros.’ “Joker” laughed its way to a new record at the domestic box office. Despite mounting controversy and security concerns, the R-rated comic-book movie scored $93.5 million at 4,374 sites over the weekend and now stands as the biggest October launch of all time. Those ticket sales easily crushed the benchmark previously set last [...]

  • In The Tall Grass - Patrick

    Vincenzo Natali, Patrick Wilson on Why ‘In the Tall Grass’ Needed Netflix

    Director Vincenzo Natali and his “In the Tall Grass” leading man Patrick Wilson celebrated the global release of their Netflix Original feature at Spain’s Sitges Intl. Fantastic Film Festival on Friday. At the film’s opening night screening, Natali, who doesn’t speak Spanish, opened the Sitges Pitchbox, a pitching competition for European first-time filmmakers in the [...]

  • Park and COsta Gavras meet in

    Busan: Park Chan-wook to Remake Costa Gavras' Dark Comedy 'The Ax'

    “Old Boy” director Park Chan-wook says he is getting ready to make comedy horror film “The Ax.” The film would be a remake of the 2005 film by Greek-French director Costa Gavras, which was itself a adaptation of a Donald Westlake novel. The story involves a chemist who is make redundant due to outsourcing, and [...]

  • Parasite

    Busan: ‘Parasite’ Wins Six Prizes at Buil Film Awards

    Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes Palme d’Or-winning “Parasite” was the winner of the 28th Buil Film Awards, held alongside Busan International Film Festival on Friday. The dark comedy won six awards, including best film. Other awards “Parasite” received included best supporting actor and actress, for Park Myung-hoon and Lee Jung-eun, respectively, best screenplay for Bong and co-writer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad