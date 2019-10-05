×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Busan Project Market: Antoinette Jadaone Tackles Misogyny With ‘Boldstar’

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Antoinette Jadaone at the Busan market
CREDIT: Naman Ramachandran

After making a handful of award-winning shorts, Filipina filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone made her feature debut in 2011 with “Six Degrees of Separation from Lilia Cuntapay” that received considerable festival play, including at Busan in 2012.

Her 2014 film, “That Thing Called Tadhana” is one of the highest grossing independent films in the Philippines. In addition, Jadaone has directed several studio-backed mainstream romantic comedies and dramas. Her “Fan Girl” that was at the Busan international Film Festival’s 2018 Asian Project Market is in post-production now. She returns to the project market with “Boldstar”, a project that was conceptualized in 2016 and is being realized now.

“Around 20 years ago, the soft porn genre was all the rage in Philippine cinema,” Jadaone told Variety. “We had what we call ‘boldstars,’ the female protagonists in these usually low-budget, but high-grossing, ‘bold’ films. Then the rom-com genre began to rise to popularity, and the boldstars were replaced by the quirky leading ladies. What has become of the bold stars then? How are they living now? Their 15 minutes of fame and fortune is over. How do they deal with their life now out of the glitz and glamour of show business? Fast forward to 2019, and this story has now evolved into more than just the story of an ex-boldstar. It is now also the story of every woman trying to live in the misogynistic society the Philippines has become. I love how this story is evolving. That’s what’s exciting about cinema.”

Jadaone is one of the few filmmakers who straddles the diverse worlds of independent and mainstream cinema. While “Alone/Together” (2019), “Never Not Love You” (2018) and “Love You to the Stars and Back” (2017) are popular films, “Boldstar” is a return to her independent cinema roots.

“For (Philippines) mainstream cinema, usually, the cast comes before the story and script,” says Jadaone. “Do you have a story for Actor X and Actor Y?” (Actors X and Y are usually part of what we call “love teams,” two actors paired together in almost all projects, be it TV or film. Rom-coms are their cup of tea.) For independent cinema, script comes first, and you find the actors that are right for your story. Both have advantages and disadvantages. I love working in both. You just have to choose your battles.”

Helping Jadaone choose her battles for the $450,000 budgeted “Boldstar” are her prolific producers. Bianca Balbuena of Epicmedia has a considerable body of work behind her including Lav Diaz’s “A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery” that won a Silver Bear at Berlin in 2016. The recipient of the Asian Film Commissions Network Producer award in 2018, Balbuena is currently producing a mini-series directed by Bradley Liew for Philippines iWant, and is also working on the distribution of his feature “Motel Acacia” that is premiering at Tokyo. Also in production under Balbuena’s wing are the debut features of Filipino female directors Rae Red and Eve Baswel. And financing is being raised for Lav Diaz’s “When The Waves Are Gone” and Vietnamese co-production, “Cu Li Never Cries” by Pham Ngoc Lan.

Fellow producer Dan Villegas of Project 8 Corner San Joaquin Projects, who is also a director (“All Of You”, “Changing Partners”) has previously produced Jadaone’s “That Thing Called Tadhana,” “Alone/Together” and “Never Not Love You”.

The “Boldstar” shoot is planned for late 2020.

More Film

  • Antoinette Jadaone at the Busan market

    Busan Project Market: Antoinette Jadaone Tackles Misogyny With ‘Boldstar’

    After making a handful of award-winning shorts, Filipina filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone made her feature debut in 2011 with “Six Degrees of Separation from Lilia Cuntapay” that received considerable festival play, including at Busan in 2012. Her 2014 film, “That Thing Called Tadhana” is one of the highest grossing independent films in the Philippines. In addition, [...]

  • Not In This World premieres at

    Busan: M-Line Presents Korean Standouts 'Not in This World,' 'Beasts'

    Korean indie sales company M-Line Distribution is handling rights to “Not in This World,” a drama by actor-director Park Jung-bum. The film has its premiere this week in the Korean Panorama section of the Busan International Film Festival. “World” tells the story of a hermit, who is lured out of his lonely mountain existence by [...]

  • 'Talking the Pictures' Review: Adorably Goofy

    Busan Film Review: 'Talking the Pictures'

    It’s not often one finds a period film born of reverent, deeply researched cinephilia that is also a rip-roaring slapstick comedy suitable for the whole family (those able to read subtitles, that is), but the utterly adorable “Talking the Pictures” fits just that double bill. Directed with supremely good-natured verve by Suo Masayuki, who worked [...]

  • Changfeng Town by Wang Jing

    Busan: Parallax Boards ‘Changfeng Town’ Dreamy Chinese Drama

    Parallax Films, one of China’s handful of indie sales outfits, has boarded Wang Jing’s “Changfeng Town.” It will present the film to international festivals and buyers at Busan, where it has its international premiere at the ‘A Window On Asian Cinema’ strand. The film is produced by China’s Anzhu Films and Singapore’s Wormwood Films. It [...]

  • Todd Phillips Joker Movie

    Variety Critics Debate 'Joker'

    It has been a month since “Joker” had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and in that time Todd Phillips’ dark DC comic-book-villain movie has taken quite a journey. At Venice, it was greeted by rave reviews and rapturous audiences, and it won the Golden Lion (unheard of for a comic-book film). Yet [...]

  • James Bond Skyfall

    First James Bond 'No Time to Die' Movie Poster Unveiled

    The first movie poster for the latest James Bond film has landed on Twitter. Daniel Craig takes center stage in the new pic, which shows off the secret agent’s signature tux alongside his OO7 agent code. The poster also comes in celebration of James Bond Day, which marks 57 years since the first James Bond [...]

  • Joker

    Box Office: 'Joker' Sets $39.9 Million Opening Day Record for October

    Weeks of controversial headlines aren’t getting in the way of a record-breaking weekend for Warner Bros.’ “Joker.” After taking home $39.9 million in Friday domestic ticket sales — the biggest October opening day ever — the R-rated supervillain film is eyeing a huge $92 million weekend total. That’s on the higher end of initial box [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad