×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Busan: ‘Parasite’ Wins Six Prizes at Buil Film Awards

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Parasite
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neon CJ Entertainment

Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes Palme d’Or-winning “Parasite” was the winner of the 28th Buil Film Awards, held alongside Busan International Film Festival on Friday.

The dark comedy won six awards, including best film. Other awards “Parasite” received included best supporting actor and actress, for Park Myung-hoon and Lee Jung-eun, respectively, best screenplay for Bong and co-writer Han Jin-won, best cinematography for Hong Kyung-pyo, and best score for Jung Jae-il.

“Director Bong Joon-ho and Song Kang-ho [lead actor] are currently in the U.S for the film’s premiere. We will regard this [best film] award as being given to the hundreds of people who worked on this film,” said Kwak Shin-ae, CEO of the film’s production house Barunson E&A, on the stage.

Best director went to director Kim Tae-gyun for “Dark Figure of Crime.” Hong Sang-soo’s “Hotel by the River” won best actor for Ki Joo-bong, while Jeon Do-yeon won best actress for “Birthday.”

“After My Death” took home two prizes: best new director for Kim Eui-suk, and best new actress for Jeon Yeo-bin. The best new actor award was presented to Sung Yoo-bin for his role in “Last Child.”

K-pop boy band EXO’s Do Kyung-soo and Lim Yoona of Girls’ Generation, who respectively represented “Swing Kids” and “Exit,” received popular star awards. “Swing Kids” also won best art direction.

More Film

  • Parasite

    Busan: ‘Parasite’ Wins Six Prizes at Buil Film Awards

    Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes Palme d’Or-winning “Parasite” was the winner of the 28th Buil Film Awards, held alongside Busan International Film Festival on Friday. The dark comedy won six awards, including best film. Other awards “Parasite” received included best supporting actor and actress, for Park Myung-hoon and Lee Jung-eun, respectively, best screenplay for Bong and co-writer [...]

  • Samuel L. Jackson

    Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Martin Scorsese's Marvel Comments

    Samuel L. Jackson has responded to Martin Scorsese’s comments that Marvel films aren’t real cinema. “I mean that’s like saying Bugs Bunny ain’t funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn’t like his stuff either,” Jackson told Variety‘s Angelique Jackson at the grand opening of Tyler Perry’s new studio in Atlanta, Ga. “Everybody’s got an opinion, so I [...]

  • Les-Miserables-Cannes

    Europe Booms at Busan

    After a fallow 2017, European cinema at the Busan International Film Festival and the Asian Film Market enjoyed a renaissance in 2018. Now, this year is proving to be an improvement over 2018. European Film Promotions’ (EFP) Europe! Umbrella scheme, operated in conjunction with Unifrance has drawn 36 European sales companies, more than in recent [...]

  • Tannishtha Chatterjee makes directorial debut

    Busan: Tannishtha Chatterjee Makes Directorial Debut With 'Roam Rome Mein'

    Acclaimed actor Tannishtha Chatterjee whose credits include “Brick Lane,” “Anna Karenina,” “Lion,” and “Parched,” makes her directorial debut with “Roam Rome Mein.” The film had its premiere at Busan’s ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ strand. In the film, an Indian man goes to Rome looking for his missing sister and in the process discovers the [...]

  • Bae Doona receives French honor

    Busan: Bae Doona Receives French Honor

    Korean actress Bae Doona on Saturday received the Etoile du Cinema award. The prize was created last year by the French Embassy in order to acknowledge those Korean film talents who have helped South Korea-French collaboration in cinema. French Ambassador to South Korea, Philippe Lefort handed the trophy to the 39-year-old actress ahead of the [...]

  • Antoinette Jadaone at the Busan market

    Busan Project Market: Antoinette Jadaone Tackles Misogyny With ‘Boldstar’

    After making a handful of award-winning shorts, Filipina filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone made her feature debut in 2011 with “Six Degrees of Separation from Lilia Cuntapay” that received considerable festival play, including at Busan in 2012. Her 2014 film, “That Thing Called Tadhana” is one of the highest grossing independent films in the Philippines. In addition, [...]

  • Not In This World premieres at

    Busan: M-Line Presents Korean Standouts 'Not in This World,' 'Beasts'

    Korean indie sales company M-Line Distribution is handling rights to “Not in This World,” a drama by actor-director Park Jung-bum. The film has its premiere this week in the Korean Panorama section of the Busan International Film Festival. “World” tells the story of a hermit, who is lured out of his lonely mountain existence by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad