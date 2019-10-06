Busan: ‘Parasite’ Wins Six Prizes at Buil Film Awards

Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes Palme d’Or-winning “Parasite” was the winner of the 28th Buil Film Awards, held alongside Busan International Film Festival on Friday.

The dark comedy won six awards, including best film. Other awards “Parasite” received included best supporting actor and actress, for Park Myung-hoon and Lee Jung-eun, respectively, best screenplay for Bong and co-writer Han Jin-won, best cinematography for Hong Kyung-pyo, and best score for Jung Jae-il.

“Director Bong Joon-ho and Song Kang-ho [lead actor] are currently in the U.S for the film’s premiere. We will regard this [best film] award as being given to the hundreds of people who worked on this film,” said Kwak Shin-ae, CEO of the film’s production house Barunson E&A, on the stage.

Best director went to director Kim Tae-gyun for “Dark Figure of Crime.” Hong Sang-soo’s “Hotel by the River” won best actor for Ki Joo-bong, while Jeon Do-yeon won best actress for “Birthday.”

“After My Death” took home two prizes: best new director for Kim Eui-suk, and best new actress for Jeon Yeo-bin. The best new actor award was presented to Sung Yoo-bin for his role in “Last Child.”

K-pop boy band EXO’s Do Kyung-soo and Lim Yoona of Girls’ Generation, who respectively represented “Swing Kids” and “Exit,” received popular star awards. “Swing Kids” also won best art direction.