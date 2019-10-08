×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Busan: Nakai Nomie’s ‘Topography of Solitude’ Wins Top Prize at Asian Project Market

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Asian Project Market
CREDIT: Courtesy of Asian Film Market

Japanese writer Nakai Nomie’s “Topography of Solitude” won the Busan Award, top prize at the Asian Project Market, part of the Busan International Film Festival. Sponsored by Busan Metropolitan City, the award comes with a $15,000 cash prize.

“Topography” revolves around a woman who works for a company that hires people to pretend to be relatives of random strangers. She uses her fake relationships for a revenge mission when her boyfriend is killed by police.

China’s Hu Jia (“The Taste of Betel Nut”) won the MAS Award and a cash prize of $20,000 for his thriller comedy project “The Courier Always Knocks Twice.” “Courier” presents the story of a scriptwriter who discovers that the protagonist of his horror stories may actually be his true self.

The CJ Entertainment award, which commits $10,000 in cash to an international project, was won by Philippines director Antoinette Jadaone’s comedy drama “Boldstar.” The Lotte award, which offers a cash prize of $8,350 (KRW 10 million) to a Korean project, went to Boo Ji-young’s family drama “About Daughter.” The KOCCA award, worth $10,000, was presented to fantasy thriller “Winter Worm, Summer Grass” by Kang Sang-woo.

ARTE France’s ArteKino International Award that offers $6,500 (EUR6,000) in cash was presented to Kazakh drama “Mother Tongue” by Zhannat Alshanova. Vietnamese diector Ash Mayfair won the Sorfond award, an invitation, including flights, to the Norwegian South Film Fund’s pitching forum. Korean director Kang Dong-hun’s mystery horror thriller “The Child” won the MONEFF award that provides $20,000 worth of post-production services.

Organizers reported that the 22nd edition of APM involved 796 meetings between filmmakers, potential financiers, co-producers and distributors. That is up from the previous year’s 743.

More Film

  • Jennifer Aniston on Friends Reunion, Morning

    Jennifer Aniston on How Me Too (and Matt Lauer) Influenced 'The Morning Show'

    It’s been 15 years since Jennifer Aniston signed off as Rachel Green on “Friends.” In that time, she’s received plenty of other offers to star in a TV show, but she hadn’t been tempted by any of them. “I was doing so many films at the time,” Aniston says on a recent afternoon, sitting in [...]

  • Asian Project Market

    Busan: Nakai Nomie's 'Topography of Solitude' Wins Top Prize at Asian Project Market

    Japanese writer Nakai Nomie’s “Topography of Solitude” won the Busan Award, top prize at the Asian Project Market, part of the Busan International Film Festival. Sponsored by Busan Metropolitan City, the award comes with a $15,000 cash prize. “Topography” revolves around a woman who works for a company that hires people to pretend to be [...]

  • Hunted

    Amazon Orders First Unscripted Original Series 'Celebrity Hunted'

    Amazon has ordered its first unscripted Italian Original TV series, “Celebrity Hunted – Caccia all’uomo,” from EndemolShine Italy. The series will launch on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories next year. The format is a real-life thriller spanning six episodes where eight local celebrities are being hunted by professional investigators, cyber [...]

  • Julia Child on the set of

    ‘RBG’ Filmmakers Cook Up Next Project: A Julia Child Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

    After charting Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s rise to the top of the legal world, the filmmaking team behind “RBG” is reuniting to tell the story of a different kind of trailblazer: Julia Child, the television chef and cookbook author who taught America how to eat. Co-directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen will examine Child’s unconventional life, [...]

  • Variety Power of Women LA Awkwafina

    How Awkwafina's Own Musical Past Inspired Her Work With Nonprofit Building Beats

    Years before creating the persona of Awkwafina that would launch her to stardom, a fifth-grade Nora Lum had to decide which instrument to learn in school. “I wanted to play the drums but then like 15 other people wanted to, so I was like, ‘OK, what’s the next loudest instrument?’” she says, laughing. “The trumpet [...]

  • The Morning Show Apple TV

    Meaningful Change at Last? Women Gain Ground in Hollywood

    Women in Hollywood are finally starting to exhale. Two years after sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein first broke, turbocharging the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, there’s a growing sense among women in showbiz that meaningful change is underway — though much remains to be done before true parity is reached. “There have been some [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad