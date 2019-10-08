Busan: Nakai Nomie’s ‘Topography of Solitude’ Wins Top Prize at Asian Project Market

Japanese writer Nakai Nomie’s “Topography of Solitude” won the Busan Award, top prize at the Asian Project Market, part of the Busan International Film Festival. Sponsored by Busan Metropolitan City, the award comes with a $15,000 cash prize.

“Topography” revolves around a woman who works for a company that hires people to pretend to be relatives of random strangers. She uses her fake relationships for a revenge mission when her boyfriend is killed by police.

China’s Hu Jia (“The Taste of Betel Nut”) won the MAS Award and a cash prize of $20,000 for his thriller comedy project “The Courier Always Knocks Twice.” “Courier” presents the story of a scriptwriter who discovers that the protagonist of his horror stories may actually be his true self.

The CJ Entertainment award, which commits $10,000 in cash to an international project, was won by Philippines director Antoinette Jadaone’s comedy drama “Boldstar.” The Lotte award, which offers a cash prize of $8,350 (KRW 10 million) to a Korean project, went to Boo Ji-young’s family drama “About Daughter.” The KOCCA award, worth $10,000, was presented to fantasy thriller “Winter Worm, Summer Grass” by Kang Sang-woo.

ARTE France’s ArteKino International Award that offers $6,500 (EUR6,000) in cash was presented to Kazakh drama “Mother Tongue” by Zhannat Alshanova. Vietnamese diector Ash Mayfair won the Sorfond award, an invitation, including flights, to the Norwegian South Film Fund’s pitching forum. Korean director Kang Dong-hun’s mystery horror thriller “The Child” won the MONEFF award that provides $20,000 worth of post-production services.

Organizers reported that the 22nd edition of APM involved 796 meetings between filmmakers, potential financiers, co-producers and distributors. That is up from the previous year’s 743.