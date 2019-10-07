×

Busan: India’s Adil Hussain Boards APM Project ‘Marichjhapi’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adil Hussain
CREDIT: Adil Hussain

Acclaimed Indian actor Adil Hussain will headline director Bauddhayan Mukherji’s “Marichjhapi,” one of the new projects introduced this week at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market.

Written by Abhinandan Banerjee and Mukherji, the film will follow the real events of January 1979, where refugees on Marichjhapi island, located in the Sundarbans delta located between India and Bangladesh, wake up to find police boats surrounding their island.

Over the next three months, the refugees are tear-gassed, their huts and fisheries destroyed, women raped, houses burnt, and they are fired upon in the middle of the night. And through all of this, relationships flourish and love blossoms.

Monalisa Mukherji will produce via her and Bauddhayan Mukherji’s outfit Little Lamb Films. “Marichjhapi” is budgeted at $800,000, too big to be self-financed. “For this one I will need co-producers,” Monalisa Mukherji told Variety. “People and countries not just supporting financially, but walking with me to fight this cause, standing against these atrocities. Money will come I know, the support must come first to stand together.”

Monalisa Mukherji will start production with 25% of the budget raised. The aim is to shoot on location at Sundarbans. Principal photography is expected to commence in winter 2020.

Hussain’s credits include“Life of Pi,” “The Reluctant Fundamentalist,” “Tigers,” “Parched,” “Angry Indian Goddesses” and Netflix series “Delhi Crime.” He will also be seen soon in season three of “Star Trek: Discovery.” Two films starring Hussain, “Nirvana Inn” and “The Wayfarers” premiered at Busan this year, in his presence.

“Mukherji’s story touched me to the core,” Hussain told Variety. “This is one of the ugliest betrayals in the history of humanity where trust, dreams, aspirations and dignity were brutally crushed by the very people who were supposed to protect them,” Hussain said.

A Cannes Silver Lion-winning veteran of the advertising world, Mukherji made his feature debut with 2014’s “Teenkahon” (“Three Obsessions”) and followed up with 2016’s “The Violin Player,” which also starred Hussain. Both films have received festival play around the world.

More Film

  • Apprentice Cannes Film Festival

    Busan: Producers Highlight Torturous Routes to Asian-European Co-Production

    Leading independent producers from Asia and Europe showed the complicated routes taken in making indie films that are co-produced between the two regions. They were gathered on Monday at Platform Busan, the Busan International Film Festival’s venue for sharing experiences. Raymond Phathanavirangoon, a Bangkok-based producer and co-founder of the SEAFIC script lab, took the audience [...]

  • Halong - Ha Long - Bay,

    Busan: Vietnam Launches Film Commission

    The government of Vietnam has launched the Vietnam Film Development Association, which will have the role of a national film commission. The move was announced Monday at the Asian Film Market, part of the Busan International Film Festival. “One of the most important missions for us is to help international filmmakers come to Vietnam and [...]

  • Taiwan romance, "Your Love Song"

    ‘Lala’ Director Andrew Chien Finds Asian Homes for ‘Your Love Song’

    ‘Your Love Song’ the follow up to Taiwanese hit “Go Lala Go,” has found itself distribution in 10 Asian territories through Singapore-based Clover Films. The pre-sales deal with Clover – spanning the 10 ASEAN countries – was hatched by Hong Kong-based sales agent We Distribution and completed at the Asian Film Market, part of the [...]

  • Spirit Riding Free

    Universal, DreamWorks Set Two New Films to Debut in 2021

    Universal and DreamWorks Animation announced two new animated films for theatrical release in 2021. “Spirit Riding Free” will arrive on the big screen on May 14, 2021, while “The Bad Guys” is set to debut on Sept. 17, 2021. The latter will replace “Spooky Jack,” a cartoon from the Universal-owned Blumhouse that the studio took [...]

  • AFM rally

    Musicians Union Seeks Streaming Residuals as New Pact Negotiations Begin

    Studio musicians, who begin negotiations on a new contract with producers today, are seeking something they have never had: residual payments for programs made specifically for streaming platforms. American Federation of Musicians (AFM) officials gained support from fellow show-business unions SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America at a rally attended by about 100 this [...]

  • 180423_A24_Day_03B_0897.jpg

    Robert Pattinson Will Compete as Lead Actor in 'The Lighthouse' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Robert Pattinson will compete in the lead actor category for “The Lighthouse,” Variety has learned exclusively. A24 will submit Pattinson in the lead actor category, with co-star Willem Dafoe in the supporting actor field. “The Lighthouse,” which opens Oct. 18, has been earning praise on the festival circuit since premiering at Cannes in May, where [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad