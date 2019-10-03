×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Busan Film Festival Ducks Typhoon, Opens on Celebratory Note

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Busan 2019 placeholder
CREDIT: KIM HEE-CHUL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

After a typhoon wiped out Wednesday evening events in Busan and brought back memories of last year’s drenching, organizers of the Busan International Film Festival must be mighty pleased to have got proceedings under way Thursday largely as planned.

Indeed, by the time the opening ceremony got under way around sunset on Thursday the problem was heat and humidity. A slight evening breeze was most welcome as local and international celebrities wafted along the red carpet in the city’s landmark Busan Cinema Center.

The ceremony kicked off with a choir of children that provoked delighted cooing from the audience.

While Korean and Japanese politicians at national level have engaged in one of the most bitter diplomatic rows in years, the Busan festival, no stranger to political intrigues, has deliberately kept its doors open. Not only is the opening film “The Horse Thieves” a Japanese-Kazakh co-production, the festival’s prestigious Asian Film Maker of the Year prize is awarded to Japanese auteur Kore-eda Hirokazu, director of 2108 Palme d’Or winner “Shoplifters”.

For reasons left unexplained, Kore-eda did not show up to receive his award in person. But he sent a video message instead and promised to be in Busan in a few days from now for a gala screening of his latest festival favorite “The Truth.”

Korean film-making, which during the lifetime of the Busan festival has gone from obscurity to world-beating, is also being celebrated. (Bong Joon-ho’s dark drama “Parasite” won the Palme d’Or this year and gets a final spin during Busan.)

Highlight of the celebrations is a 10-piece showcase of films marking the centenary of Korean cinema. They include “The Housemaid” (1960) by director Kim Ki-young and “Old Boy” (2003) by Park Chan-wook.

There is also a Korean retrospective section — Kim Ki-young’s “Woman of Fire” (1971), and Kim Soo-yong’s 1981 “Late Autumn” – are standouts. Some twenty titles get their world premieres in the Korean Cinema Today section, and the festivsla will close in ten days time with “Moonlight Winter,” by Lim Dae-hyung, who won the festival’s New Currents award for “Merry Christmas Mr. Mo” in 2016.

The Korean Cinema Award was presented to Bae Yong-jae and Yoo Dong-suk, organizers of the Paris Korean Film Festival, which has screened 500 features over its 14 years existence. “Our goal is to create a cultural code of Korean cinema, in France, said Bae.

The ceremony was co-hosted by Lee Hanae (Honey Lee) the former Miss Korea, who has built a solid acting career and is currently riding high as the star of “Extreme Job,” now the second highest grossing Korean film of all time.

Korean films are doing well with their home audiences, despite the increasing penetration of Netflix and other streaming services. (The festival includes Netflix title “The King” from David Michod). In the first half of the year, Korean films sold close to 57 million tickets and accounted for 52% share of the box office, their best first half performance since 2013.

But within the industry there are worries that film-making is becoming too expensive (only 14 of the top 50 are reckoned to be in profit), and too skewed towards blockbusters. Busan programmer Nam Dong-chul recently described the difficulties faced by new talent attempting to break through as a “crisis.”

For today, however the mood was celebratory and the accent on style.

Korean talent on the red carpet included Suho, of K-pop boy band EXO, Jo Yeo-jeong (“Parasite”) and Cho Jung-seok and Lim Yoona, stars of “Exit.”

Foreign guests included Indian director/actress Tannishtha Chatterjee turning heads in a shimmery gold Amy Billimoria ensemble, iconic producer Ekta Kapoor, and actresses Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, Singapore’s Eric Khoo, Hong Kong director Yonfan (“No. 7 Cherry Lane”,) and Taiwan’s Tom Shu-Yu Lin, director of “The Garden of Evening Mists” a multinational co-production backed by HBO Asia and Malaysia’s Astro, which gets its world premiere this week.

Expected later in the festival are multi-Oscar-winning musician A.R. Rahman and Timothee Chalamet.

 

More Film

  • Busan 2019 placeholder

    Busan Film Festival Ducks Typhoon, Opens on Celebratory Note

    After a typhoon wiped out Wednesday evening events in Busan and brought back memories of last year’s drenching, organizers of the Busan International Film Festival must be mighty pleased to have got proceedings under way Thursday largely as planned. Indeed, by the time the opening ceremony got under way around sunset on Thursday the problem [...]

  • Goldfinch Scouts for Video Game IP

    Goldfinch Scouts for Video Game IP it Can Take to Film and TV (EXCLUSIVE)

    Goldfinch is reaching out to games developers and wants to find 10  projects that it can adapt for film and TV. Specifically, it wants to find projects created using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine platform. U.K.-based film and TV finance and production business Goldfinch has set out its submission policies for developers who have until end-Oct. [...]

  • Kazakh actress Samal Yakeba, Kazakh director

    Busan Opener 'Horse Thieves' is Lesson in Co-Production and Co-Direction

    Audiences watching Busan’s opening night film “The Horse Thieves” will get to see a universal and somewhat linear tale of greed, cruelty and man’s uneasy place in nature. Behind the scenes, however, it was a learning and co-operative experience between film makers from different cultures. A rare Kazakhstan-Japan co-production, “Horse Thieves” was co-directed by Yerlan [...]

  • Joaquin Phoenix and Todd PhillipsNYFF57 New

    Todd Phillips: Why Depiction of Realistic Violence in 'Joker' Is 'Very Responsible'

    “Joker” director Todd Phillips insists that the realistic depiction of gruesome violence in the film is anything but irresponsible. “Isn’t it a good thing to put real-world implications on violence?” he said on Wednesday after the New York Film Festival screening of the controversial Warner Bros. movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic DC Comics [...]

  • 'Born to Be' Review: A Trans

    New York Film Review: 'Born to Be'

    In “Born to Be,” Tania Cypriano’s moving and fascinatingly forward-looking documentary about the Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery in New York City, we meet a handful of eager, at times desperate folks who are engaged in the existential medical conundrum of doing everything they can to become the people they are. One [...]

  • Louisa Krause'Call Me By Your Name'

    Film News Roundup: Louisa Krause Joins Billy Crystal Comedy 'Here Today' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, Louisa Krause nabs a role as Billy Crystal’s wife, Jackie Long and Denise Boutte are starring in a romcom, “The Wrong Todd” gets a release and “The Mass Shooting Monologues” begins production. CASTINGS Louisa Krause is set to join the cast of Billy Crystal’s comedy “Here Today,” opposite Tiffany Haddish [...]

  • Cuck

    Film Review: 'Cuck'

    If this weekend you’re only seeing one depressing character study about an unemployable, fatherless, antisocial manchild who lives with his sickly mother, is often unattractively shirtless, and eventually decides society must pay violently for his general misery … then you are almost certainly going to “Joker.” As it happens, however, there is an alternative also [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad