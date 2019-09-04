Busan Film Festival to Open With Kazakhstan’s ‘The Horse Thieves’

“The Horse Thieves, Roads of Time,” co-directed by Kazakhstan’s Yerlan Nurmukhambetov and Japan’s Lisa Takeba, has been set as the opening film of next month’s Busan International Film Festival.

“Although Kazakhstan films are not very familiar [to our audiences], the country has produced masterworks for the past five years,” said festival director Jay Jeon at the festival’s first press conference held in Busan in Wednesday morning.

“Thieves” tells the tale of a man who is murdered on his way home after selling his horses at a market. Nurmukhambetov previously directed 2015’s “The Walnut Tree,” which won the Busan festival’s New Currents main competition section.

The ten-day festival is set to close with Korean film, Lim Dae-hyung’s “Dear Yoonhee” (aka “Snow Moon”). The story revolves around a girl who reads a letter intended for her mother and becomes aware of the secret that has been hidden for years. “Yoonhee” was the recipient of Asian Cinema Fund program finance in 2018.

Lim’s “Merry Christmas Mr. Mo” was in competition in Busan in 2016 and won the NETPAC and the Busan Film Critics’ Award that year.

The full lineup will be announced Wednesday afternoon at a second event in Seoul.