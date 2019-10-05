×

Busan: Bae Doona Receives French Honor

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bae Doona receives French honor
CREDIT: Patrick Frater

Korean actress Bae Doona on Saturday received the Etoile du Cinema award. The prize was created last year by the French Embassy in order to acknowledge those Korean film talents who have helped South Korea-French collaboration in cinema.

French Ambassador to South Korea, Philippe Lefort handed the trophy to the 39-year-old actress ahead of the world premiere screening of “#iamhere” at the Busan International Film Festival.

“#iamhere” is the biggest ever film co-produced by Korea and France. Directed by French filmmaker Eric Lartigau (“La Famille Belier”) and starring Chabat and Bae, the film revolves around a French man who travels to Korea to meet a Korean woman on social network service. France’s Gaumont is handling the film’s international sales and Next Entertainment World is distributing the film in Korea.

“It was a sweet memory to act alongside such an amazing actor as Alain Chabat. I am glad I could introduce Korea to my friends from France,” said Bae. “I have many French friends and working on this film with them was a great pleasure. Now that I’m even receiving an award for it, I feel that I need to keep working harder.”

Bae has worked with some of the world’s top directors including Korea’s Park Chan-wook (“Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance”) and Bong Joon-ho (“The Host”), Japan’s Hirokazu Koreeda (“Air Doll”) and the Wachowski siblings (“Cloud Atlas,” “Jupiter Ascending,” “Sense8”). Other credits include “Take Care of My Cat” and last year’s “The Drug King.”

Another recipient of the French award is Kwak Shin-ae, CEO of Barunson E&A which produced Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes Palme d’Or-winning family tragicomedy “Parasite.” Kwak received her prize at French Night co-hosted by the French Embassy and UniFrance on Saturday night.

More Film

  • Les-Miserables-Cannes

    Europe booms at Busan

    After a fallow 2017, European cinema at the Busan International Film Festival and the Asian Film Market enjoyed a renaissance in 2018. Now, this year is proving to be an improvement over 2018. European Film Promotions’ (EFP) Europe! Umbrella scheme, operated in conjunction with Unifrance has drawn 36 European sales companies, more than in recent [...]

  • Tannishtha Chatterjee makes directorial debut

    Busan: Tannishtha Chatterjee Makes Directorial Debut With 'Roam Rome Mein'

    Acclaimed actor Tannishtha Chatterjee whose credits include “Brick Lane,” “Anna Karenina,” “Lion,” and “Parched,” makes her directorial debut with “Roam Rome Mein.” The film had its premiere at Busan’s ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ strand. In the film, an Indian man goes to Rome looking for his missing sister and in the process discovers the [...]

  • Bae Doona receives French honor

    Busan: Bae Doona Receives French Honor

    Korean actress Bae Doona on Saturday received the Etoile du Cinema award. The prize was created last year by the French Embassy in order to acknowledge those Korean film talents who have helped South Korea-French collaboration in cinema. French Ambassador to South Korea, Philippe Lefort handed the trophy to the 39-year-old actress ahead of the [...]

  • Antoinette Jadaone at the Busan market

    Busan Project Market: Antoinette Jadaone Tackles Misogyny With ‘Boldstar’

    After making a handful of award-winning shorts, Filipina filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone made her feature debut in 2011 with “Six Degrees of Separation from Lilia Cuntapay” that received considerable festival play, including at Busan in 2012. Her 2014 film, “That Thing Called Tadhana” is one of the highest grossing independent films in the Philippines. In addition, [...]

  • Not In This World premieres at

    Busan: M-Line Presents Korean Standouts 'Not in This World,' 'Beasts'

    Korean indie sales company M-Line Distribution is handling rights to “Not in This World,” a drama by actor-director Park Jung-bum. The film has its premiere this week in the Korean Panorama section of the Busan International Film Festival. “World” tells the story of a hermit, who is lured out of his lonely mountain existence by [...]

  • 'Talking the Pictures' Review: Adorably Goofy

    Busan Film Review: 'Talking the Pictures'

    It’s not often one finds a period film born of reverent, deeply researched cinephilia that is also a rip-roaring slapstick comedy suitable for the whole family (those able to read subtitles, that is), but the utterly adorable “Talking the Pictures” fits just that double bill. Directed with supremely good-natured verve by Suo Masayuki, who worked [...]

  • Changfeng Town by Wang Jing

    Busan: Parallax Boards ‘Changfeng Town’ Dreamy Chinese Drama

    Parallax Films, one of China’s handful of indie sales outfits, has boarded Wang Jing’s “Changfeng Town.” It will present the film to international festivals and buyers at Busan, where it has its international premiere at the ‘A Window On Asian Cinema’ strand. The film is produced by China’s Anzhu Films and Singapore’s Wormwood Films. It [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad