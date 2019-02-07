×
Bridging the Dragon to Boost Euro-China Relations in Berlin

CREDIT: (c) Wang Quan'an

European connections with the vast Chinese film market will be given a boost during the Berlinale with the return of the Bridging the Dragon event series.

This week sees an unusually large selection of mainland and Greater China productions across the Berlin Film Festival’s different sections. They include three Chinese films – Wang Quan’an’s “Ondog,” Wang Xiaoshuai’s “So Long My Son,” and Zhang Yimou’s “One Second” — in the main competition lineup.

The organization will hold the second leg of this year’s Sino-European Project Lab this week in Berlin. It sees some 6-8 Chinese and a similar number of European projects pitched to an audience of professionals, in order to find partner companies and to improve the market readiness of the projects. Having received feedback at the first series of presentations in Beijing in November, the same projects will be presented in a more developed stage to executives and a different set of tutors in Berlin. The sessions run Feb. 14-16.

A day earlier, on Feb 13. Bridging the Dragon will hold its half day Sino-European Production Seminar. Speakers this year include Cai Gongming, head of Chinese distributor Road Pictures, which was largely responsible for the successful Chinese release of Japanese film “Shoplifters”. The film earlier won the Palme d’Or in Cannes, and is now an Oscar nominee. Producer Franck Prior will also shed light on the line production of “Crocodile and Toothpick Bird,” the biggest Chinese TV series to shoot in France.

Other speakers include: Los Angeles-based entertainment lawyer, Stephen Saltzmann, Chinese writer Li Wei, and Chinese writer-director Dai Sijie, writer (“Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress”).

Bridging the Dragon, an informal network of producers and distributors, was hatched at the Berlinale five years ago. While it receives financing from institutions including the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg and festival support from the European Film Market, corporate membership is also an option. Recent additions include Chinese finance and sales company Miscellaneous, Portugal’s Ready to Shoot, and Austria’s Terra Mater Factual Studios, a subsidiary of Red Bull.

  • Memory Eclipse

    Taiwan Rises Fast as New Production Hub

    The uncertainties that loom over the media in mainland China could soon spark a renaissance of Taiwan’s film and television industries, with an increasing number of international and regional players planning to produce Mandarin-language content on the island that would target Chinese audiences worldwide. Taiwan’s free environment, lower production costs and abundance of Mandarin-speaking talent [...]

  • Wang Quan’an Heads to Berlin With

    Wang Quan’an Heads to Berlin Film Festival With ‘Ondog’

    As with Wang Xiaoshuai, who also appears in competition at Berlin, Wang Quan’an belongs to what Chinese call the sixth generation of filmmakers. That means he is in his 50s, grew up in the immediate aftermath of the Cultural Revolution (1966-76), and has witnessed for himself China’s headlong rush into industrialization, urbanization and modernity. Unlike [...]

  • Vivian Qu Angels Wear White

    The Death and Revival of Independent Film in China

    Independent cinema, as it existed in its ’90s heyday, is undergoing a slow death in China, suffering the joint onslaught of hot money luring away talent to commercial projects and intensifying censorship. But independent-style films that look and feel like indies — yet are nonetheless studio-financed and exist within China’s strict censorship regime — may [...]

  • Hot Brazilian Titles Berlin

    Hot Brazilian Titles at Berlin

    The Blue Flower of Novalis Gustavo Vinagre, Rodrigo Carneiro The 40-year-old, unabashedly HIV-positive Marcelo (Vinagre) recounts his revealing “biography” — from his sexual adventures to his fears and frustrations — and recites German romantic writer Novalis’ “Heinrich von Ofterdingen.” Brief Story From the Green Planet Santiago Loza A buddy movie with an alien, Argentine Loza’s [...]

  • Brazilian Films Berlin Focus on Regional

    Brazilian Films at Berlin Focus on Regional Stories

    Extraordinary, but true: Seven of the 10 Brazilian movies selected for this year’s Berlin festival are produced by companies outside Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. They are led by three titles from Pernambuco’s Recife: Desvia Films’ Sundance hit “Divine Love,” Carnaval Filmes’ “Greta” and “Waiting for the Carnival,” also from REC Produtores Associados. Put [...]

  • Brazil, Co-Productions and OTT Provide Stability

    In Brazil, Co-Productions and OTT Provide Stability in a Tumultuous Time

    One of the first measures enacted by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who took office on Jan. 1, was to merge Brazil’s Ministry of Culture with a newly created Ministry of Citizenship, embracing sports, communications, social policy and culture. While performing artists came under fire from Bolsinaro supporters in the runup to the elections, subject to [...]

