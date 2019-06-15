×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bollywood’s Leading Men Return To Work After #MeToo Accusations

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bollywood film Director Vikas Bahl arrives at a court in Mumbai, India, . On Oct. 7, an unnamed former employee at Phantom Films writing in the Huffington Post described allegations she had made in 2015 against Bahl, one of the company's partners, whom she said behaved inappropriately during a trip to Goa. The following day, company partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane dissolved Phantom Films. Bahl has filed a defamation suit against his former partnersMe Too, Mumbai, India - 19 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Rajanish Kakade/AP/Shutterstock

Well-known actor Nana Patekar (“Kaala”) and director Vikas Bahl (“Queen”) are among the Bollywood  personalities accused by the #MeToo of sexual misdeeds who are now free to get back to work. Their names have been cleared.

The movement kicked off last year with actress Tanushree Dutta accusing veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment on the sets of “Horn ‘OK’ Pleasss” in 2008, an allegation she made then and again in 2018. At the time, Patekar was dropped from “Housefull 4” and replaced by Rana Daggubati. On Thursday, the Mumbai Police closed the case due to lack of evidence.

“A corrupt police force and legal system giving a clean chit to an even more corrupt person Nana who has been accused even in the past of bullying, intimidation and harassment by several women in the film industry. Our witnesses have been silenced by intimidation and fake witnesses have been put forth to weaken the case,” Dutta said in a statement. Patekar will next be seen in “Tadka,” where he plays the lead.

Related

A female employee accused filmmaker Vikas Bahl, one of the partners of Phantom Films, of harassment, leading to the dissolution of the company and the removal of his name from the credits of Hrithik Roshan starring “Super 30.” But an internal complaints committee at Reliance Entertainment, which owns 50% of Phantom, cleared Bahl. His name has been restored to the credits and the film will release on July 12.

Composer Anu Malik was removed from the judging panel of “Indian Idol,” following harassment accusations by several women in 2018, which he denied. His latest work, a single with popular singer Mohit Chauhan, was recorded earlier this month.

In January this year, Rajkumar Hirani, one of the most successful Bollywood filmmakers of all time, was accused of harassment by a woman assistant director. He denied the accusation and will next week serve as a juror at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

Malayalam-language cinema star and multiplex owner Dileep was arrested in July 2017 in connection to the molestation of an actress, and was released on bail in October. In June 2018, he filed a case against the police saying that he had been framed, and as of April this year charges against him have been frozen until the court reaches a verdict. “Jack Daniel” and “Professor Dinkan” are his upcoming releases.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Film

  • Bollywood film Director Vikas Bahl arrives

    Bollywood's Leading Men Return To Work After #MeToo Accusations

    Well-known actor Nana Patekar (“Kaala”) and director Vikas Bahl (“Queen”) are among the Bollywood  personalities accused by the #MeToo of sexual misdeeds who are now free to get back to work. Their names have been cleared. The movement kicked off last year with actress Tanushree Dutta accusing veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment on the [...]

  • Marcia Gay Harden

    Film News Roundup: Marcia Gay Harden Joins Drama 'Pink Skies Ahead'

    In today’s film news roundup, Marcia Gay Harden joins “Pink Skies Ahead,” Jack Mulhern stars in a Europe-set hockey movie, Oceana Studio opens its financing division and Participant hires a social impact veteran. CASTINGS Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden has been added to the cast of the drama “Pink Skies Ahead,” the first feature [...]

  • Freida Pinto Hillbilly Elergy

    Freida Pinto Rounds Out Cast of Ron Howard and Netflix's 'Hillbilly Elegy' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins and Owen Asztalos have rounded out the ensemble of Netflix’s adaptation of “Hillbilly Elegy,” directed by Ron Howard. Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Haley Bennett and Gabriel Basso are also on board to star. Based on J.D. Vance’s bestselling memoir, the pic is a modern exploration of the American dream and follows [...]

  • Gerry Rich

    Gerry Rich To Take Top Marketing Job at United Artists Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Longtime Hollywood executive Gerry Rich has been named to the top marketing position at United Artists Releasing, insiders tell Variety. The distribution company is the joint venture between MGM and Annapurna Pictures, renamed in February for the legacy brand that MGM owns. A formal announcement is expected next week. Rich will replace outgoing marketing chief [...]

  • Agent M (Tessa Thompson) and Agent

    'Men in Black: International' Heads for Disappointing $24 Million Launch

    Sony’s “Men in Black: International” is heading for a disappointing $24 million opening weekend in the top spot at a mild North American box office, early estimates showed Friday. The fourth iteration of the sci-fi comedy franchise is performing well under modest expectations, which had been in the $30 million range at 4,224 locations. “Men [...]

  • United Artists Releasing Marketing Chief David

    United Artists Releasing Marketing Head David Kaminow Steps Down

    David Kaminow, the marketing chief at the Annapurna-MGM joint venture recently rebranded as United Artists Releasing, has stepped down from his post. The executive sent a memo notifying colleagues of his decision on Friday, staff including distribution chief Erik Lomis and communications head Adriene Bowles, individuals familiar with his exit told Variety. Kaminow was beloved [...]

  • Mindy Kaling (L) and Director Nisha

    Meet the 'Late Night' Writers' Room Cast

    In the new comedy “Late Night,” Emma Thompson plays Katherine Newbury, a veteran talk-show host who has fallen so out of touch she doesn’t even know her own writing staff. Prompted to add a woman to the room, she hires Molly Patel (played by Mindy Kaling, who also wrote the biting script). Molly finds herself [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad