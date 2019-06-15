Bollywood’s Leading Men Return To Work After #MeToo Accusations

Well-known actor Nana Patekar (“Kaala”) and director Vikas Bahl (“Queen”) are among the Bollywood personalities accused by the #MeToo of sexual misdeeds who are now free to get back to work. Their names have been cleared.

The movement kicked off last year with actress Tanushree Dutta accusing veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment on the sets of “Horn ‘OK’ Pleasss” in 2008, an allegation she made then and again in 2018. At the time, Patekar was dropped from “Housefull 4” and replaced by Rana Daggubati. On Thursday, the Mumbai Police closed the case due to lack of evidence.

“A corrupt police force and legal system giving a clean chit to an even more corrupt person Nana who has been accused even in the past of bullying, intimidation and harassment by several women in the film industry. Our witnesses have been silenced by intimidation and fake witnesses have been put forth to weaken the case,” Dutta said in a statement. Patekar will next be seen in “Tadka,” where he plays the lead.

A female employee accused filmmaker Vikas Bahl, one of the partners of Phantom Films, of harassment, leading to the dissolution of the company and the removal of his name from the credits of Hrithik Roshan starring “Super 30.” But an internal complaints committee at Reliance Entertainment, which owns 50% of Phantom, cleared Bahl. His name has been restored to the credits and the film will release on July 12.

Composer Anu Malik was removed from the judging panel of “Indian Idol,” following harassment accusations by several women in 2018, which he denied. His latest work, a single with popular singer Mohit Chauhan, was recorded earlier this month.

In January this year, Rajkumar Hirani, one of the most successful Bollywood filmmakers of all time, was accused of harassment by a woman assistant director. He denied the accusation and will next week serve as a juror at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

Malayalam-language cinema star and multiplex owner Dileep was arrested in July 2017 in connection to the molestation of an actress, and was released on bail in October. In June 2018, he filed a case against the police saying that he had been framed, and as of April this year charges against him have been frozen until the court reaches a verdict. “Jack Daniel” and “Professor Dinkan” are his upcoming releases.