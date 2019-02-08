Berlin: Zero Gravity’s ‘Wraith’ to Appear in Abu Dhabi (EXCLUSIVE)

“Wraith” the first film to emerge from the slate of Mubina Rattonsey’s Zero Gravity Motion Pictures will shoot in Abu Dhabi in the second half of this year. The English-language horror thriller being directed by Armaan Zorace (“God is Dead”) is to feature a live, Muslim exorcism.
The plot focuses on a couple who hail from Seattle and attempt to settle down in a new town. But the house they find contains an evil presence, obliging them to fight forces from other dimensions.
This is a unique modern ghost story, which the mystery takes us into largely unexplored territory,” director and co-writer Zorace told Variety. “Abu Dhabi is ideal as it is easy and efficient, but also has the nuances of a Middle Eastern country that one cannot easily fabricate.”
“We will film real a Muslim exorcism, as conducted by the head of a Mosque, Our actors will interact with the ceremony,” said Zorace. “We could probably have staged it, but we prefer the authenticity.”
Los Angeles-based Zero Gravity Partners is the parent company of a group that includes film development, production, and post-production companies that are owned and operated by Rattonsey, Rohini Singh and Manmeet Singh. Backed by a $100 million fund, it aims to deliver up to three films per year across a wide range of genres and budget scales.
At the Berlin Film Festival’s market the company is looking for international distributors and partners. The budget for “Wraith” is in the $5 million range of an efficient Jason Blum genre movie. “For our first film, it is important to start with an example of good story-telling, and a film that also has the potential to be profitable for our partners and production companies,” Rattonsey said.
Other upcoming projects currently underway at Zero Gravity Partners include: “Gamma Man,” a super-hero film about a teenager who acquires supernatural powers when he is exposed to a meteor shower; and “The Aryan Papers,” an epic war-drama about a Polish musician who embarks on a journey in search of her fiancee during WWII.