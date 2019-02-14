Berlin: Xinjiang-Set ‘Farewell’ Charms Festivals and Buyers

“A First Farewell,” which debuted this week in the Berlin Film Festival, has secured its first rights sale, to Italy’s Mariposa Cinematografica. It looks set to have a promising festival career.

Following its premiere in Berlin’s Generation Kplus youth section, the Chinese-made film has secured ten additional festival invitations. Sales agent Flash Forward Entertainment says it is in advanced negotiations to license the film to major territories including the U.S., U.K. Germany, Spain, India, and South Korea.

At home in China, the completed film secured investment from Tencent Pictures, the film-making arm of China’s social media, games and video giant Tencent. A release strategy has not yet been elaborated.

By first time director Lina Wang, “Farewell” is also the first film in nearly 30 years to be presented in the Berlinale that is shot in the Uighur language, typical of the vast Xinjiang region in China’s West.

Xinjiang and the Uighur people are sensitive subjects for China’s Communist rulers in Beijing. The national government in Beijing has long been accused of forcing the assimilation of Xinjiang’s Muslim-majority population, and of treating Muslims as separatists or terrorists. It is also accused of encouraging internal migration of Han Chinese into Xinjiang, in order to dilute the native population.

Wang, who is ethnically Han, but was born in Xinjiang’s Xayar County, dedicates the film to her hometown in a final title card, and also in promotional material. Her film is a touching portrait of a Uighur boy who slowly loses his innocence as his sick mother withdraws from the family, debt troubles mount, and his best friend is sent away to a better, Mandarin-language, school in a faraway town.

Families fretting about educational standards for their children is about as political as “Farewell” ever becomes. There is no hint of Xinjiang separatism, religious suppression or the vast internment camps holding a million Uighur Muslims that China is accused of operating.

Wang originally intended to make a documentary about family loss, after learning about the plight of the mother. Instead she decided to tell the story from the children’s point of view and spent a year making the picture with amateur performers. “You cannot lie to children,” Wang says.

She also engaged top Chinese composer Xi Wen, whose credits include “Angels Wear White,” and “Black Coal Thin Ice,” to provide a quiet, seamless score. The music only ever intrudes when a Uighur song plays over the end credits.

The package is a rural-set film of simplicity, unpolished characters, and visual beauty, reminiscent of Iranian cinema’s greats – Jafar Panahi or Abbas Kiarostami – or more recent titles by India’s Rima Das (whose “Bulbul can Sing” also plays in Generations).

“The narrative purity enchanted us at first glance. The delicate sensitivity of this journey through the environments, landscapes, culture and characters of this region in northwestern China brings on the big screen a story with an intense and polite charm, full of humanity,” said Massimo Righetti, founding partner of Mariposa.

Wang presents a verdant, attractive picture, far from the harsh deserts for which Xinjiang is known. “I wanted to present the real Xinjiang,” she told Variety. She is scripting her sophomore film, also to be set in the region, but can’t decide whether it will be a feature or a documentary.