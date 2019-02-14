×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: Xinjiang-Set ‘Farewell’ Charms Festivals and Buyers

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Flash Forward Entertainment

A First Farewell,” which debuted this week in the Berlin Film Festival, has secured its first rights sale, to Italy’s Mariposa Cinematografica. It looks set to have a promising festival career.

Following its premiere in Berlin’s Generation Kplus youth section, the Chinese-made film has secured ten additional festival invitations. Sales agent Flash Forward Entertainment says it is in advanced negotiations to license the film to major territories including the U.S., U.K. Germany, Spain, India, and South Korea.

At home in China, the completed film secured investment from Tencent Pictures, the film-making arm of China’s social media, games and video giant Tencent. A release strategy has not yet been elaborated.

By first time director Lina Wang, “Farewell” is also the first film in nearly 30 years to be presented in the Berlinale that is shot in the Uighur language, typical of the vast Xinjiang region in China’s West.
Xinjiang and the Uighur people are sensitive subjects for China’s Communist rulers in Beijing. The national government in Beijing has long been accused of forcing the assimilation of Xinjiang’s Muslim-majority population, and of treating Muslims as separatists or terrorists. It is also accused of encouraging internal migration of Han Chinese into Xinjiang, in order to dilute the native population.

Related

Wang, who is ethnically Han, but was born in Xinjiang’s Xayar County, dedicates the film to her hometown in a final title card, and also in promotional material. Her film is a touching portrait of a Uighur boy who slowly loses his innocence as his sick mother withdraws from the family, debt troubles mount, and his best friend is sent away to a better, Mandarin-language, school in a faraway town.

Families fretting about educational standards for their children is about as political as “Farewell” ever becomes. There is no hint of Xinjiang separatism, religious suppression or the vast internment camps holding a million Uighur Muslims that China is accused of operating.

Wang originally intended to make a documentary about family loss, after learning about the plight of the mother. Instead she decided to tell the story from the children’s point of view and spent a year making the picture with amateur performers. “You cannot lie to children,” Wang says.

She also engaged top Chinese composer Xi Wen, whose credits include “Angels Wear White,” and “Black Coal Thin Ice,” to provide a quiet, seamless score. The music only ever intrudes when a Uighur song plays over the end credits.

The package is a rural-set film of simplicity, unpolished characters, and visual beauty, reminiscent of Iranian cinema’s greats – Jafar Panahi or Abbas Kiarostami – or more recent titles by India’s Rima Das (whose “Bulbul can Sing” also plays in Generations).

“The narrative purity enchanted us at first glance. The delicate sensitivity of this journey through the environments, landscapes, culture and characters of this region in northwestern China brings on the big screen a story with an intense and polite charm, full of humanity,” said Massimo Righetti, founding partner of Mariposa.

Wang presents a verdant, attractive picture, far from the harsh deserts for which Xinjiang is known. “I wanted to present the real Xinjiang,” she told Variety. She is scripting her sophomore film, also to be set in the region, but can’t decide whether it will be a feature or a documentary.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • Berlin: Xinjiang-Set 'Farewell' Charms Festivals and

    Berlin: Xinjiang-Set 'Farewell' Charms Festivals and Buyers

    “A First Farewell,” which debuted this week in the Berlin Film Festival, has secured its first rights sale, to Italy’s Mariposa Cinematografica. It looks set to have a promising festival career. Following its premiere in Berlin’s Generation Kplus youth section, the Chinese-made film has secured ten additional festival invitations. Sales agent Flash Forward Entertainment says [...]

  • BAFTA-Nominated Director Stephen Fingleton Acquitted of

    BAFTA-Nominated Director Stephen Fingleton Acquitted of Sexual Assault Charge

    BAFTA-nominated director Stephen Fingleton has been cleared of sexual assault. The case came to a close in a London court on Wednesday, with the jury finding the Northern Irish director not guilty. He had been accused of sexually assaulting an actress – who was in her 20s and cannot be named, in accordance with U.K. [...]

  • Alexis Ducord’s ‘Saba’ Set For Cartoon

    New Alexis Ducord Project ‘Saba’ Set For Cartoon Movie

    BARCELONA – “Saba,” the new project of Alexis Ducord (“Zombillenium”) and Benjamin Massoubre, the editor at “Zombillenium,” and “Big Bad Fox & Other Tales,” will be offered up to potential partners and buyers at Europe’s upcoming Cartoon Movie, which kicks off March 5 in Bordeaux. A 3D CGI animated feature project, “Saba” is produced by [...]

  • Films Boutique Picks Up Hikari's Berlin

    Berlin: Films Boutique Picks Up Hikari's Festival Entry '37 Seconds' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based international sales company Films Boutique has picked up the world rights of “37 Seconds,” the debut film by female Japanese filmmaker Hikari following its Berlin Film Festival premiere in the Panorama section. The film centers on a wheelchair-bound 23-year-old woman, Yuma, who works in a manga studio. Yuma starts out on a journey of [...]

  • Premio Maguey To Honor Robert Mapplethorpe,

    Ondi Timoner’s ‘Mapplethorpe’ to Screen in Premio Maguey Tribute (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Premio Maguey, the Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival’s LGBTQ sidebar, will pay tribute to late photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. Plans include the screening of “Mapplethorpe,” Ondi Timoner’s drama starring Matt Smith, on its March 9 opening night gala, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the death of the iconic artist. Mexican photographers have also been [...]

  • Lebanon's Abbout Productions Teams With European

    Lebanon's Abbout Productions Teams With 4 European Co-Producers on 'Costa Brava' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Georges Schoucair’s Beirut-based Abbout Productions has teamed up at the EFM with 4 European producers on “Costa Brava Lebanon,” a first feature set amid Lebanon’s never-ending garbage crisis to be directed by Mounia Akl who studied film at Columbia University. Abbout has finalized its coproduction pacts on this pic with France’s Cinéma Defacto; Denmark’s Snowglobe Films; [...]

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Scribes Show Support for Writers Guild Leaders in Talent Agency Fight

    Despite a cold and rainy night, Hollywood writers have given a strong endorsement of the leadership of the Writers Guild of America in the current battle over talent agency regulations. About 1,000 members attended a spirited meeting at the Sheraton Universal Hotel on Wednesday night, a week after the first formal negotiating sessions between agencies [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad