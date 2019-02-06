Japan’s Gaga Launches Sales of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s New Film ‘The Truth’

Japanese sales and distribution firm Gaga Corporation is launching sales of Palme d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda’s starry new project “The Truth” in Berlin, one of six Japanese titles the company is bringing to the European Film Market.

Kore-eda won the top prize at Cannes for “Shoplifters” last year. “The Truth” stars Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche in an uneasy mother and daughter reunion, that takes place under the eyes of Ethan Hawke. The film is now in post-production and is being jointly sold with France’s MK2 International.

Kore-eda’s production company is also behind Gaga title “His Lost Name,” a drama by first-time director Hirose Nanako. The story involves a young man who opens up his heart to an older friend after running away from his past. The film stars Yagira Yuya, winner of the best actor award at Cannes for Kore-eda’s “Nobody Knows,” and acclaimed actor Kobayashi Kaoru (“Midnight Diner”).

Other new titles include horror-mystery film “Hell Girl,” directed by Koji Shiraishi (“Sadako vs. Kayako,” “Grotesque”), in which schoolgirls try to escape the effect of a lethal website; love triangle “Farewell Song,” directed by Akihiko Shiota; and Tsutomu Hanabusa-directed suspense film “Kakegurui,” in which students do battle over the gambling tables. All three are now in post-production and set for release through this year.

Gaga is also co-selling “Samurai Marathon” with British outfit HanWay Films, a drama-action film directed by the U.K.’s Bernard Rose (“Anna Karenina,” “Immortal Beloved”).