Berenice Marlohe Horror ‘Meander’ Goes Ahead With WTFilms (EXCLUSIVE)

Horror film “Meander” starring Berenice Marlohe (“Skyfall”) has set August as start date for production. WTFilms will act as sales agent.

Written and directed by France’s Mathieu Turi, whose post-apocalyptic debut “Hostile” was a genre film hit, “Meander” had been expected to shoot last year. Turi says that the English-language picture will shoot at the end of this summer. He will be at the Cannes Film Festival this month to launch the film’s commercial career.

The English-language film sees a woman wake up in a labyrinth of strange tubes full of deadly traps. Her only option is to keep moving forward. But it is not clear how far she can get.

“Meander” is being produced by Thomas Lubeau, Eric Gendarme and Olivier Chateau at Full Time Films. CineFrance has come on board as co-producer. WTF co-produces and will handle world sales, while Alba Films will co-produce and handle the completed picture’s release in France.

“ ‘Meander’ is a movie I’ve wanted to make for a long time. It will be intriguing and intense on so many levels… and scary as hell!,” said Turi in a statement emailed to Variety. “And having Berenice (Marlohe) as the lead actress of my next movie is a dream come true. I have wanted to work with her since ‘Skyfall’.”