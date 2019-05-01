×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Film to Shoot in Australia

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Baz Luhrmann
CREDIT: Pete Summers/REX/Shutterstock

Baz Luhrmann’s Tom Hanks-starring Elvis film is set to shoot significant portions in Australia, it has been confirmed.

The currently untitled film, backed by Warner Bros., will explore the life and music of Elvis Presley, including his rise to fame, his unprecedented stardom, and his impact on the world. It will also delve into his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Variety recently revealed that Hanks will play Parker. That information was confirmed Wednesday by Annastacia Palaszczuk, Premier and Minister for Trade, of the Australian state of Queensland. The state’s location attraction body, Screen Queensland said: “(Luhrmann) is casting a wide net for the actor to play Elvis.”

Palaszczuk said she was looking forward to welcoming the Warner Bros. production to Queensland’s world-class facilities, Village Roadshow Studios, on the Gold Coast. She said that an agreement to shoot in Queensland had been made after a recent meeting with Luhrmann in London. No schedule for a start of production was announced.

Related

Palaszczuk did not reveal details of any subsidy or incentive to be paid by the state to the film. But, in a statement, she said: “The production alone is expected to employ 900 Queenslanders in behind-the-scenes roles, including set construction, catering and transportation, and inject more than $105 million (US$74 million) into the local economy.”

Other Hollywood films that have recently shot in Queensland, include “Aquaman,” “Thor: Ragnarok.” So too did the upcoming “Dora the Explorer,” and the 2020 release “Godzilla vs Kong.”

Australia continues to be one of the great filmmaking locations in the world, where we’ve created everything from Paris cabarets to the Jazz Age in New York,” Luhrmann said in a statement. “Along with (producer and costume designer, Catherine Martin) and my entire team, I am committed to not only making the film, but also developing Queensland’s creative culture and supporting filmmakers, storytellers and artists of all kinds, in the same manner that we ourselves were supported and mentored early in our careers.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Boots Riley, Questlove Go In-Depth at

    How Will Ferrell and 'Anchorman' Saved Boots Riley's Life

    You could call it a meeting of the multi-hyphenates. Musician, activist and “Sorry to Bother You” director Boots Riley sat down for a chat with DJ, producer, author and “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” musical director Questlove for a wide-ranging chat at the Tribeca Film Festival Tuesday night. During the conversation, the two touched [...]

  • Baz Luhrmann

    Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Film to Shoot in Australia

    Baz Luhrmann’s Tom Hanks-starring Elvis film is set to shoot significant portions in Australia, it has been confirmed. The currently untitled film, backed by Warner Bros., will explore the life and music of Elvis Presley, including his rise to fame, his unprecedented stardom, and his impact on the world. It will also delve into his [...]

  • 'Framing John DeLorean' Review: An Absorbing

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Framing John DeLorean'

    A visionary who flew too close to the sun. A dream of success that became a nightmare. A golden boy turned prince of darkness. Name your grandiose American metaphor, and the saga of John DeLorean, the GM-executive-turned-lone-wolf-entrepreneur who invented the car of the future (only to see it relegated to the junkyard of the past), [...]

  • 'Scheme Birds' Review: A Piercing Scottish

    Hot Docs Film Review: 'Scheme Birds'

    “I don’t run away from nothing, I run to it,” says Gemma, the quietly resilient teenager at the center of “Scheme Birds.” Few would blame her for doing the reverse, having been abandoned in infanthood by her parents in the harsh projects of Motherwell, a deprived, lusterless Scottish town a few miles outside Glasgow. It’s [...]

  • Denis Leary and Michael J Fox2019

    Michael J. Fox on Facing Adversity With Optimism and Dark Humor

    Michael J. Fox doesn’t let Parkinson’s disease get him down. He takes life step-by-step when he fears he will fall, he laughs through hardship, and he helps others who are struggling to do the same. “I don’t know much about acting, but I know what people have told me and what acting teachers have told [...]

  • Martin ScorseseNew York Film Critics Circle

    Martin Scorsese Recalls Parents' 'Stunned' Reaction to 'Mean Streets'

    Since its inception half a century ago, Film at Lincoln Center has championed outsiders, both geographically and artistically. It’s stood up to the Catholic Church, the U.S. Customs Office, and its own donors to screen the work it believed in — and jump-started the careers of internationally renowned actors and directors in the process. At [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad