×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Avengers: Endgame’ to Finish Weekend With $329 Million China Haul

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Avengers: Endgame
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mavel/Disney

Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is poised to complete its five-day opening weekend with a monstrous $329 million haul in China.

Provisional figures from local tracking service China Box Office point to a cumulative of RMB2.21 billion, including previews. At a conversion rate of RMB6.72 to the US dollar, a total of $330 million seems near at hand.

The film has dominated Chinese theaters in a fashion never seen before in the current multiplex era. In each of the five days, since its Wednesday outing, its market share has not dropped below 95%.

According to the provisional data, Thursday, a weekday not normally associated with record breaking, was the film’s highest scoring day, with a score of $83 million (RMB558 million). Its opening Wednesday delivered $79 million (RMB534 million). Those performances would appear to confirm that the “Avengers” franchise has built a real fan base in the Middle Kingdom. Fans have given the film high scores on social media and ticketing services. And industry observers have similarly, credited the Marvel franchise with strong marketing.

Related

The film scored $82 million (RMB550 million), its second highest day, on Saturday. Sunday was a more modest $29 million.

The huge score is sure to be welcomed by cinema owners, who had seen a generally slow first quarter of the year, and a Chinese New Year period which broke records, but did not rise to the heights expected.

Data from Artisan Gateway showed that China’s year to date box office prior to the “Endgame” release was more than 9% below 2018 levels. The shortfall was $300 million, suggesting that the comic book superheroes may also have saved the box office.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' to Finish Weekend With $329 Million China Haul

    Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is poised to complete its five-day opening weekend with a monstrous $329 million haul in China. Provisional figures from local tracking service China Box Office point to a cumulative of RMB2.21 billion, including previews. At a conversion rate of RMB6.72 to the US dollar, a total of $330 million seems near at [...]

  • Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Emma Roberts,

    'UglyDolls' Team Celebrates Film's Message: 'Being Unique Is What Makes You Special'

    A cappella group Pentatonix is all in for “UglyDolls’” message of embracing what makes one different. Scott Hoying, one of five group members, told Variety at the “Ugly Dolls” red carpet at L.A. Live on Saturday when asked why they were attracted attracted to providing a song for the soundtrack, “We love animated films and [...]

  • Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean,

    Spinal Tap Rocks, Rolls and Delights at Tribeca 35th Anniversary Screening

    Fans of the legendary British rock outfit Spinal Tap were given a rare treat Saturday night as the band’s core trio reunited for a rare acoustic performance following the Tribeca Film Festival’s 35th anniversary screening of the landmark documentary “This Is Spinal Tap.” David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls delivered a hit-packed set [...]

  • Malawian Teen’s Buddhist Upbringing Offers Fresh

    ‘Buddha in Africa’ Director Nicole Schafer on China’s Soft Power Play

    If you were looking for evidence of Chinese designs on building a modern-day empire, you would have to look no further than Africa: a vast continent whose natural resources – and government borrowing sprees – have helped fuel the engine of China’s economic growth. So goes the conventional logic, at least; yet the reality of [...]

  • 'Blow the Man Down' Review: Murder,

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Blow the Man Down'

    There’s a certain tingle that sets in when you realize that a thriller is naturalistic enough not to rely on thriller tricks. It means that you may be denied some of the knee-jerk pleasures audiences have come to expect — the jump scares and violent climaxes. The tradeoff is that it’s a lot easier to [...]

  • A Regular Woman

    Tribeca Film Review: 'A Regular Woman'

    Based on the same real-life “honor killing” that inspired fellow German Feo Aladag’s prize-winning 2010 feature “When We Leave,” Sherry Hormann’s “A Regular Woman” takes a compelling new approach to the contentious 2005 case that shocked Germany: By allowing the murdered woman — a 23-year-old German of Turkish-Kurdish ancestry shot point blank by her youngest [...]

  • David O Russell Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence, David O. Russell on How She Almost Wasn't in Two of His Movies

    Jennifer Lawrence and David O. Russell make up perhaps one of today’s most famous director-actor duos. But that partnership almost didn’t happen. Speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival Saturday night for its Directors Series, Russell revealed that Lawrence was the last person cast in both their first movie together, “Silver Linings Playbook,” and their second, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad