Australian Directors Guild Unveils Nominations for New Look Awards

'Sweet Country'Deadline Studio Portraits at Sundance, Day 1, Park City, USA - 19 Jan 2018
Warwick Thornton, Garth Davis, Joel Edgerton and Anthony Maras go head to head at the Australian Directors Guild Awards. They are each nominated as best director in the category of films with a budget of A$1 million ($710,0000 and above, for “Sweet Country,” “Mary Magdalene,” “Boy Erased” and “Hotel Mumbai” respectively.

The ADG unveiled its selections Monday. The winners will be unveiled at a prize ceremony in Sydney on May 6, 2019.

The feature film category was divided in two this year for the first time. The nominations for best direction of a film costing under A$1 million are: a budget under $1 million are Christopher Kay (“Just Between Us”,) Donna McRae (“Lost Gully Road”,) Dustin Feneley (“Stray”) and Jason Perini (“Chasing Comets”).

Some of Australia’s most respected directors have been recognized in the television/SVoD categories. Rachel Perkins (“Mystery Road,” Series 1), Nash Edgerton (“Mr Inbetween,” Series 1), Tony Krawitz (“Harrow,” Series 1, Episode 5: “Non Sum Qualis Erum”) and Emma Freeman (“Sisters,” Pilot Episode) all receive nominations in the best direction in a TV or SVOD drama series episode category.

Ben Lawrence (“Ghost Hunter”,) Catherine Scott (“Backtrack Boys”,) Mark Joffe (“Working Class Boy”,) Matthew Sleeth (“Guilty”,) Paul Damien Williams (“Gurrumul”) and Richard Tood (“Dying to Live”) are nominated for best direction in a documentary feature.

