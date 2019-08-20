×

Australia Makes Progress on Gender Equality in Film and TV

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of WestEnd Films

Screen Australia, Australia’s federal film and TV funding body, has made sufficient progress in furthering gender equality that it has set more ambitious targets.

The organization has exceeded its long-term Gender Matters key performance indicator, with 56% of projects receiving production funding having at least half of the key creative roles occupied by women, based on a three-year average. The KPI was set in December 2015, and originally aimed for 50%. The KPI considered the key creative roles of writer, director, producer, and in the case of narrative content (drama), the protagonist.

The new target is to have 50% of the key creatives across all projects that receive Screen Australia development and production funding to be women, measured across a three-year-average. For the new KPI, the key creatives are directors, writers and producers and the tracking period is 2019/20 to 2021/22. From August 2020, the agency will also publish the headcount breakdown of key creative roles for feature drama, television drama, online drama and documentary, as a means of identifying areas which require targeted assistance.

Related

“The new KPI will be measured across all projects and on a headcount basis, which should be more transparent,” Joana Werner, a leading independent producer and Screen Australia board member, told Variety.

Werner said that while there is room for progress, the Gender Matters initiative with its A$5 million funding, along with changes to Screen Australia’s story development guidelines, have had tangible impact. “The conversation has changed. Go into any writers’ room now and they will be asking (gender) questions,” she said. In July 2016, A$3.7m was distributed to fund the development of 45 female-driven stories and 13 female-driven businesses.

A large number of female-directed Australian films are due for commercial and festival release. They include Jennifer Kent’s “The Nightingale” (already on release in North America), Rachel Griffiths’ “Ride Like A Girl,” Shannon Murphy’s Venice festival-bound “Babyteeth,” Mirrah Foulkes’ “Judy and Punch” and Sophie Hyde’s “Animals.” The upcoming Toronto film festival will see premieres of Unjoo Moon’s Helen Reddy biopic “I Am Woman” and Rachel Perkins’ TV series “Black B*tch.”

“And if you look at TV, which is completely driven by the number of eyeballs watching, we’ve had a heap of Australian (shows) that are female-led successes,” said Werner. “They include: ‘Offspring,’ ‘Wentworth,’ which is in its eighth season, ‘Sea Change,’ which has just been rebooted, ‘The Letdown,’ and an upcoming series for Foxtel ‘The End,’ in which females are front and center in the creative roles and in the lead roles.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Australia Makes Progress on Gender Equality

    Australia Makes Progress on Gender Equality in Film and TV

    Screen Australia, Australia’s federal film and TV funding body, has made sufficient progress in furthering gender equality that it has set more ambitious targets. The organization has exceeded its long-term Gender Matters key performance indicator, with 56% of projects receiving production funding having at least half of the key creative roles occupied by women, based [...]

  • Pawel Pawlikowski, during the ceremony award

    Pawel Pawlikowski on the Power of Making Movies With ‘Barbarians at the Gate’

    Academy Award winner Pawel Pawlikowski says he’s watching “with horror” as political developments increasingly divide countries across the globe, and admits that he’s reluctant to take a stab at documenting modern life after the success of his two critically acclaimed period dramas, foreign-language Oscar winner “Ida” and thrice-nominated “Cold War.” “I don’t have a hook [...]

  • Jessica Chastain Lupita Nyongo

    Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o Spy Thriller '355' Gets 2021 Release Date

    Universal Pictures has dated its spy thriller “355,” starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing, for a Jan. 15, 2021, release. Simon Kinberg is set to direct from a script he co-wrote with Theresa Rebeck. The movie follows a group of spies from international agencies around the world. These women must bond [...]

  • Florenc Papas on Road Movies, Ancient

    ‘Open Door’ Helmer on Road Movies, Ancient Traditions, Social Pretensions

    Albanian director Florenc Papas, an alumnus of the Sarajevo Talents program, is in competition at the Sarajevo Film Festival with his feature film debut, “Open Door.” The road movie follows two sisters, Rudina and the pregnant and unmarried Elma, who embarks on a journey to visit their strict and traditional father in the remote mountain [...]

  • Dronningen/Queen of HeartsDirected by MAY EL-TOUKHYNordisk

    'Queen of Hearts,' 'White, White Day' Among Nordic Council Film Prize Contenders

    HAUGESUND, Norway  —  Iceland’s “A White, White Day,” Denmark’s “Queen of Hearts” and Norway’s “Blind Spot” are among the five films that will compete for this year’s Nordic Council Film Prize, a prestigious film award aimed at promoting Nordic co-operation and environmental initiatives. Sweden’s “Reconstructing Utøya” and Finland’s “Aurora” help round out the list, which [...]

  • Actor Javier Bardem looking at chinstrap

    Javier Bardem on Toronto-Bound ‘Sanctuary,’ See Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  — Just selected as a Special Event at September’s Toronto Film Festival, Alvaro Longoria’s “Sanctuary.” starring and produced by Javier Bardem, may need a new ending. On Aug. 19, Bardem, along with Greenpeace, addressed delegates at the United Nations in New York to urge governments to agree to a strong Global Ocean Treaty. Creating [...]

  • Bosnia's Canton Sarajevo to Launch Film

    Bosnia's Canton Sarajevo to Launch Film and TV Rebate Incentive

    Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Canton of Sarajevo is introducing a new €1 million ($1.1 million) film funding initiative next year aimed at promoting domestic and international film and television production in the region. The incentive is the first of its kind in the country. Government representatives of Sarajevo Canton, including Prime Minister Edin Forto and culture [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad