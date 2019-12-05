ATF: Singapore’s Robot Playground, Malaysia’s R&D Team up for ‘Spectrum’

Animation companies, Singapore’s Robot Playground Media and Malaysia’s The R&D Studio are co-producing original animated anthology “Spectrum.”

The anthology will consist of seven short films inspired by the heritage and shared culture of Singapore and Malaysia. The project enjoys the support of Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Robot will produce four films and R&D, three. The companies expect the project to be completed by the end of 2020.

“We hope these films travel across Southeast Asia and beyond, because at their core, they are stories about life, love and our collective memories,” said Ervin Han, MD of Robot.

Irwan Junaidy, co-founder of R&D Studio, said: “This collaboration is important not only at the knowledge-sharing level, but also as a catalyst to provide a new sustainable platform to further strengthen the bond between our two countries. We hope that our shared stories, the commonalities and cultural ties that bind us will be apparent to Malaysians, Singaporeans and viewers from all over the world.”

Robot’s previous animated anthology “Timescapes” was the national winner in the 2D animation category at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2018. The company is also the lead behind The Walt Disney Company’s “Mickey Go Local” – the first original animated series produced by Disney in Southeast Asia.

R&D’s “The Batik Girl” has been to numerous film festivals and the company also produced live action TV series “Wizards of Warna Walk” for The Walt Disney Company, the first long form TV series produced by Disney in South East Asia.