×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ATF: Singapore’s Robot Playground, Malaysia’s R&D Team up for ‘Spectrum’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kampong Stories, part of Spectrum
CREDIT: Courtesy of Robot Playground

Animation companies, Singapore’s Robot Playground Media and Malaysia’s The R&D Studio are co-producing original animated anthology “Spectrum.”

The anthology will consist of seven short films inspired by the heritage and shared culture of Singapore and Malaysia. The project enjoys the support of Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Robot will produce four films and R&D, three. The companies expect the project to be completed by the end of 2020.

“We hope these films travel across Southeast Asia and beyond, because at their core, they are stories about life, love and our collective memories,” said Ervin Han, MD of Robot.

Irwan Junaidy, co-founder of R&D Studio, said: “This collaboration is important not only at the knowledge-sharing level, but also as a catalyst to provide a new sustainable platform to further strengthen the bond between our two countries. We hope that our shared stories, the commonalities and cultural ties that bind us will be apparent to Malaysians, Singaporeans and viewers from all over the world.”

Robot’s previous animated anthology “Timescapes” was the national winner in the 2D animation category at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2018. The company is also the lead behind The Walt Disney Company’s “Mickey Go Local” – the first original animated series produced by Disney in Southeast Asia.

Popular on Variety

R&D’s “The Batik Girl” has been to numerous film festivals and the company also produced live action TV series “Wizards of Warna Walk” for The Walt Disney Company, the first long form TV series produced by Disney in South East Asia.

 

More Film

  • Bombshell Movie 2019

    Jay Roach Wants to Start a Conversation With 'Bombshell'

    Audiences may think they understand how the women at Fox News ended the 20-year reign of Roger Ailes in 2016, but Lionsgate’s “Bombshell” shows that the situation was much more complex and nuanced than the headlines. “I always want to get past the obvious,” says director Jay Roach. “I want to know what’s really going [...]

  • Fathom-TCM Big Screen Classics Include 'Psycho,'

    Film News Roundup: Fathom-TCM Big Screen Classics Include 'Psycho,' 'King Kong'

    In today’s film news roundup, the Big Screen Classics series lineup is unveiled, surfing documentary “And Two If by Sea” finds a home and Austin Studios gets a director. EVENTS Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies have unveiled the fourth annual TCM Big Screen Classics series, highlighted by the 60th anniversary release of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.” [...]

  • Kampong Stories, part of Spectrum

    ATF: Singapore’s Robot Playground, Malaysia’s R&D Team up for ‘Spectrum’

    Animation companies, Singapore’s Robot Playground Media and Malaysia’s The R&D Studio are co-producing original animated anthology “Spectrum.” The anthology will consist of seven short films inspired by the heritage and shared culture of Singapore and Malaysia. The project enjoys the support of Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC). [...]

  • Tonka House School

    Tonko House's Educational Class Act

    In addition to producing content, Tonko House has an eye on what comes next, creating a series of educational efforts that are extensive for a company still in its relative infancy. The company’s first project as a fully formed studio was an online computer-painting course designed to share skills its artists — headed by co-founders [...]

  • Number One

    ATF: Singapore Looks to 2020 as Prolific Year for Local Movies

    Singapore cinema will claim a share of the spotlight at the ongoing Asia TV Forum & Market, where some 80 local media companies are promoting their wares at the Singapore Pavilion. The crop of local movies for 2020 looks substantial. Local powerhouse mm2 Entertainment leads the way with a line-up from several genres. Ong Kuo [...]

  • The Dam Keeper Tonka House

    Curiosity Key to Tonko House’s Diverse Slate

    Five years ago, art directors Robert Kondo and Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi traded in stability at Pixar for the unknown as they launched Tonko House, a Berkeley-based multimedia production company. Since then, they’ve developed a range of projects and educational initiatives to support their mission of telling stories that inspire curiosity and increase social awareness. Mere [...]

  • Hair Love Animated Short Sony

    A Wide World of Animated Shorts

    A record 92 animated short films have qualified for the 92nd Academy Awards, a list that will be winnowed to 10 contenders when shortlist is announced Dec. 16. Alongside entries such as Sony’s “Hair Love” and Magic Light Pictures’ “Zog,” challengers include lauded films from animators such as Tomek Popakul’s “Acid Rain,” Siqi Song’s “Sister” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad