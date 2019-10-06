×

Eight Asian Talents in the Race for Busan Festival’s Kim Ji-seok Award

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Busan 2019 placeholder
CREDIT: KIM HEE-CHUL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Eight films chosen from Busan’s ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ strand will vie for the festival’s annual Kim Ji-seok award this year.

The award was instituted in 2017 in memory of late Busan international Film Festival programmer Kim Ji-seok, who nurtured a generation of emerging Asian talent during his tenure.

From Hong Kong, Ray Yeung, winner of multiple awards around the world for 2015’s “Front Cover,” is nominated for “Suk Suk”.

From Japan, young filmmaker Nakagawa Ryutaro, known for festival favourites “Summer Blooms,” “Tokyo Sunrise,” and “August in Tokyo,” is in contention with “It Stopped Raining.” So too is “The Promised Land” by veteran compatriot Zeze Takahisa, who has been winning awards globally since 1989.

Thailand’s much decorated multihyphenate Kongdej Jaturanrasamee (“Snap”, “So Be It”) is in the fray with “Where We Belong.”

Iranian actor-turned-director Shahed Ahmadlou’s “Cinema Donkey” is in the running for the prize, as is Pakistani actor and director Sarmad Sultan Khoosat with “Circus of Life.”

Across the border, from India, Gurvinder Singh, whose 2011 debut feature “Alms for a Blind Horse” premiered at Venice and played Busan, and whose 2015 feature “The Fourth Direction” bowed at Cannes, will compete with “Bitter Chestnut”. Also from India, Pradeep Kurbah, known for 2013’s “RI: Homeland of Uncertainty” and 2016’s “Onaatah: Of the Earth” is in the running with “Market”.

With the exception of “Where We Belong” and “The Promised Land” that are international premieres, the rest are world premieres.

The three member jury deciding the prize comprises Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf (“Kandahar”), Huh Moonyung, program director of the Busan Cinema Center, and Malaysian director Tan Chui Miu, who won the festival’s New Currents award in 2006 for “Love Conquers All”. They will select two finalists who will receive a prize of $10,000 each.

More Film

  • Busan 2019 placeholder

    Eight Asian Talents in the Race for Busan Festival’s Kim Ji-seok Award

    Eight films chosen from Busan’s ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ strand will vie for the festival’s annual Kim Ji-seok award this year. The award was instituted in 2017 in memory of late Busan international Film Festival programmer Kim Ji-seok, who nurtured a generation of emerging Asian talent during his tenure. From Hong Kong, Ray Yeung, [...]

  • The Science of Fiction was in

    Busan: Indonesia’s KawanKawan in the Market With ‘Fictions,’ ‘Silah’

    Indonesian production house KawanKawan Media is in Busan with two projects. “The Science of Fictions,” directed by Yosep Anggi Noen, premiered at Locarno where it won a special mention. It is playing at the Busan International Film Festival as part of the ‘A Window On Asian Cinema’ strand. The film is essentially a history of [...]

  • Red sand dunes, rocks, Wadi Rum

    Busan: Jordan Increases Tax Incentive to 25%

    Jordan’s Royal Film Commission has raised the upper limit of the cash rebate on eligible productions filming in the Kingdom to 25%, from the current 20%. The agency made the announcement on Sunday at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market on Sunday. The rebate scheme now ranges from 10-25% on all qualified expenses [...]

  • Korean animation Princess Aya

    ‘Princess Aya’ Director Says Korean Animation can go Further

    Lee Seong-gang, one of Korea’s most experienced and successful animation directors, says he was forced into experimentation with his fourth feature “Princess Aya,” which plays this week at the Busan International Film Festival, in the Cinema Today-Panorama section. “There were some investments we could secure only if we make it as a ScreenX movie. It [...]

  • "Dolly Kitty"

    Busan: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma Hatch Plentiful Future Plans

    The sparkling female stars of Alankrita Shrivastava’s “Dolly Kitty and Those Twinkling Stars,” produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, have plenty going on in their careers. Bhumi Pednekar has had a very brief career so far, but she has made each role count. She made her debut in 2015’s “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” as an [...]

  • 1956, Central Travancore

    India’s Artbeat Studios Launches at Busan With ‘Travancore’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    India’s Artbeat Studios has formally launched at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market with Don Palathara’s Malayalam-language feature film “1956, Central Travancore.” Artbeat is the sole Indian exhibitor at the market. The studio is the brainchild of screenwriter Abhilash S. Kumar, whose credits include acclaimed filmmaker Aashiq Abu’s “22 Female Kottayam,” “Da Thadiya,” [...]

  • The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil

    Busan: Sales Agent K-Movie Entertainment Eyes Expansion Into Production

    After a year in business, Korean indie sales company K-Movie Entertainment is looking to expand. Headed by Sylvie and Sophie Kim, the company launched in August last year, in time to make Busan 2018, its first sales market. Since then it has enjoyed sales success with Lee Won-tae’s action thriller “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad