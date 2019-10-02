Anthony Chen’s ‘Wet Season’ to Open Singapore Film Festival

Anthony Chen’s “Wet Season” has been set as the opening title of the 30th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival. The Singapore-set title will play at the Capitol Theater on Nov 21.

Having previously competed in Cannes with his 2007 short film “Grandma,” London-based Chen became Singapore’s most talked about director when he won the Camera d’Or at Cannes with 2013 effort “Ilo Ilo.”

“Wet Season” is his second feature, and again adopts very personal themes. “Ilo Ilo” stars Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler band together once again, this time over an unlikely, blossoming friendship between a woman teacher and a student.

The film was the sole Asian entry in competition at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival’s Platform competition, and marked the first time a Singaporean film was selected for the section. It has also been selected as Singapore’s contender in the best foreign film section of the Oscars.

The festival, which this year runs Nov. 21- Dec. 1, positions itself as a champion of, and showcase for, South East Asian cinema. Its full lineup will be announced on Oct. 22. It will be the first selection under the guidance of new program director Kuo Ming-Jung, who took over earlier this year from Thai filmmaker and critic, Pimpaka Towira, and works alongside the festival’s executive director, Yuni Hadi.