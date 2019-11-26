×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anthony Chen’s ‘Wet Season’ Team to Co-Produce Thai Film ‘Model Student’

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anthony Chen Singapore Filmmaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthony Chen

Singapore’s rising star director Anthony Chen, whose second feature film “Wet Season” opened the 30th Singapore International Film Festival, will co-produce Thai film project “Arnold is a Model Student” by first time feature director Sorayos Prapapan. His producing partners are Singapore’s Tan Si En, who also produced “Wet Season” and Thailand’s Donsaron Kovitvanitcha. The project depicts the story of a high school student who is involved in cheating during the entrance exam for a prestigious military school.

“Model Student” was one of the eight feature film projects selected by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority as winners of its inaugural Southeast Asia Co-production Grant. The winners were announced on Monday (Nov. 25) as part of the ongoing Singapore Media Festival.

The Southeast Asia Co-production Grant is a funding program for projects that are directed by a Southeast Asian, but not Singaporean, filmmaker. The production team should involve at least one Singaporean and another from other Southeast Asian nations. According to IMDA, each project will receive cash prizes of maximum $183,000 (S$250,000). Singaporean producers Fran Borgia, Jeremy Chua, Lai Weijie, Panuksmi Hardjowirogo will work on production of the selected projects, along with Chen.

Selected projects by leading Southeast Asian names include: “Regretfully at Dawn” by Thailand’s Sivaroj Kongsakul, whose debut feature “Eternity” premiered in the Busan festival’s New Currents competition section in 2010; “Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash,” by Indonesian director Edwin (“Postcards from the Zoo”); and “Yuni,” by critically-acclaimed Indonesian director Kamila Andini (“The Mirror Never Lies”).

Popular on Variety

“Southeast Asia has a wide myriad of stories to be told, and these eight projects selected for 2019 have shown great potential. I am glad that our Singapore producers collaborated creatively with regional filmmaking talent to bring these stories to screen,” said Singapore Film Commission director Joachim Ng in a statement. “I am looking forward to the completion of these “Made with Singapore” content as we work towards more of such collaborative filmmaking models.”

Southeast Asia Co-production Grant 2019 Recipients
“Anatomy of Time” (Thailand) dir. Jakrawal Nilthamrong. Prods. Panuksmi Hardjowirogo, Mai Meksawan.

“Arnold is a Model Student” (Thailand) dir. Sorayos Prapapan. Prods. Anthony Chen, Tan Si En, Donsaron Kovitcanitcha

“Autobiography” (Indonesia) dir. Makbul Mubarak. Prods. Jeremy Chua, Yulia Evina Bhara.

“Glorious Ashes” (Vietnam) dir. Bui Thac Chuyen. Prods. Jeremy Chua, Tran Thi Bich Ngoc.

“Regretfully at Dawn” (Thailand) dir. Sivaroj Kongsakul. Prods. Lai Weijie, Pimpaka Towira.

“Tiger Stripes” (Malaysia) dir. Nell Eu. Prods. Fran Borgia, Foo Fei Ling.

“Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash” (Indonesia) dir. Edwin. Prods. Lai Weijie, Meiske Taurisia Nitihardj.

“Yuni” (Indonesia) dir. Kamila Andini. Prods. Fran Borgia, Ifa Isfansyah.

More Film

  • Catherine Deneuve

    Catherine Deneuve Remains in Hospital as Shooting on New Film Is Suspended

    With Catherine Deneuve still in the hospital in Paris, the filming of “De Son Vivant,” which the French screen icon was shooting when she had a mild stroke three weeks ago, has been suspended, according to French reports. The film, directed by Emmanuelle Bercot and produced by Les Films du Kiosque, is expected to resume [...]

  • Andrea Riseborough Nancy

    Andrea Riseborough to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Here Before’

    Andrea Riseborough will star in “Here Before,” a Belfast-set psychological thriller from Stacey Gregg. The movie is Gregg’s feature directorial debut. She recently co-directed “Inside Bitch” for the Royal Court Theatre in London. Her TV writing credits include Sky’s “Riviera” and Netflix’s “KAOs.” Riseborough will play a bereaved mother in “Here Before.” After new neighbors [...]

  • Shaun Grant (l) and Justin Kurzel

    Booker Prizewinning 'Deep North' Heads to Series Under Justin Kurzel and Shaun Grant

    Justin Kurzel and Shaun Grant, the Australian directing and writing team behind “Snowtown” and the recent “True History of the Kelly Gang,” will reunite for a TV series adaptation of “The Narrow Road to the Deep North.” The series is being set up at Fremantle. The underlying Richard Flanagan-written novel, published in 2013, chronicles a [...]

  • Edward Snowden on the Rise of

    Edward Snowden on the Dangers of Mass Surveillance and Artificial General Intelligence

    Getting its world premiere in Frontlight, Tonje Hessen Schei’s gripping AI doc “iHuman” drew an audience of more than 700 to a 10 a.m. Sunday screening at the incongruously old-school Pathé Tuschinski cinema. Many had their curiosity piqued by the film’s timely subject matter—the erosion of privacy in the age of new media, and the [...]

  • Unteachable

    SGIFF: ‘Unteachable’ Explores New Facets of Singapore’s Education System

    Singapore is renowned for its education system, which is highly successful, but also rigid and stressful. Singapore-born, Chicago-based documentarian Yong Shu Ling’s “Unteachable” explores the joy of learning through a young woman’s journey to bring empathy back into classrooms. She introduces a new teaching method aimed at empowering teenagers to overcome negatives, and rekindle a [...]

  • Jorgen Leth: 'I’ve Always Been Working

    IDFA Honoree Jorgen Leth: 'I’ve Always Been Working With My Own Passions'

    Jørgen Leth hates being called “a multimedia artist,” but the fact is that “filmmaker” doesn’t really do him justice either. Now 82, the Danish polymath has a number of strings to his bow, including poetry, journalism and a passion for sports and cycling that means he truly believes is most famous in his homeland for [...]

  • 'I Love You I Miss You

    IDFA Film Review: 'I Love You I Miss You I Hope I See You Before I Die'

    “I’m worried, Mom,” says preschool-age Jade, as she nuzzles her mother Betty’s leg in a down-at-heel backyard. When pressed as to the source of her worry, the answer is both plain and quite troubling: “I don’t know.” Inchoate anxiety and a wild, fanciful imagination vie for space in a young girl’s psyche in “I Love [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad