AFM: Pan Nalin’s ‘Last Film Show’ Heads to Orange Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

International sales outfit Orange Studio has boarded Los Angeles-based Indian director Pan Nalin’s “Last Film Show” and will commence sales at the upcoming American Film Market.

The film follows the 10-year-old son of a poor tea seller in India who begins a magical journey into the world of 35mm with the help of a film projectionist friend. It is currently shooting in remote parts of India.

“The ‘Last Film Show’ for me is a cinematic mission,” said Nalin. “I have spent years developing and preparing it. Now, it’s impossible to believe that we are actually halfway through filming in these spectacular vistas where lambs and lions roam freely.”

Nalin’s 2001 feature “Samsara” won numerous awards globally, and more recently, his “Angry Indian Goddesses” won the Audience Choice Award at Rome and the 1st Runner Up Audience Choice Award at Toronto in 2016.

Orange Studio is a subsidiary of French telecom giant Orange. Kristina Zimmermann, GM at Orange Studio, said: “‘Last Film Show’ (is) a beautiful tribute to cinema and especially 35mm film. Pan Nalin is a great director and after watching the rushes of the picture, we are convinced that this will be a stunning movie.”

The film is produced by India’s Monsoon Films (“Ayurveda: Art of Being”) and Jugaad Motion Pictures (“Three and a Half”) in co-production with Hungary’s Stranger 88, represented by producer Marc Duale, and France’s Virginie Lacombe (“Port Authority”) and Eric Dupont (“Mobile Homes”).

“ ‘Last Film Show’ is an emotionally charged dramatic story about an underdog’s relentless spirit,” said Jugaad’s Dheer Momaya. “It’s a hyper-local story with a global reach. The powerful theme coupled with exceptional cinematic appeal makes for a highly exportable film — a formula which international studios have employed effectively for stories out of India.”