×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AFM: Pan Nalin’s ‘Last Film Show’ Heads to Orange Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Last Film Show
CREDIT: Courtesy of Pan Nalin

International sales outfit Orange Studio has boarded Los Angeles-based Indian director Pan Nalin’s “Last Film Show” and will commence sales at the upcoming American Film Market.

The film follows the 10-year-old son of a poor tea seller in India who begins a magical journey into the world of 35mm with the help of a film projectionist friend. It is currently shooting in remote parts of India.

“The ‘Last Film Show’ for me is a cinematic mission,” said Nalin. “I have spent years developing and preparing it. Now, it’s impossible to believe that we are actually halfway through filming in these spectacular vistas where lambs and lions roam freely.”

Nalin’s 2001 feature “Samsara” won numerous awards globally, and more recently, his “Angry Indian Goddesses” won the Audience Choice Award at Rome and the 1st Runner Up Audience Choice Award at Toronto in 2016.

Orange Studio is a subsidiary of French telecom giant Orange. Kristina Zimmermann, GM at Orange Studio, said: “‘Last Film Show’ (is) a beautiful tribute to cinema and especially 35mm film. Pan Nalin is a great director and after watching the rushes of the picture, we are convinced that this will be a stunning movie.”

The film is produced by India’s Monsoon Films (“Ayurveda: Art of Being”) and Jugaad Motion Pictures (“Three and a Half”) in co-production with Hungary’s Stranger 88, represented by producer Marc Duale, and France’s Virginie Lacombe (“Port Authority”) and Eric Dupont (“Mobile Homes”).

“ ‘Last Film Show’ is an emotionally charged dramatic story about an underdog’s relentless spirit,” said Jugaad’s Dheer Momaya. “It’s a hyper-local story with a global reach. The powerful theme coupled with exceptional cinematic appeal makes for a highly exportable film — a formula which international studios have employed effectively for stories out of India.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Last Film Show

    AFM: Pan Nalin's ‘Last Film Show’ Heads to Orange Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

    International sales outfit Orange Studio has boarded Los Angeles-based Indian director Pan Nalin’s “Last Film Show” and will commence sales at the upcoming American Film Market. The film follows the 10-year-old son of a poor tea seller in India who begins a magical journey into the world of 35mm with the help of a film [...]

  • Primal

    Film Review: 'Primal'

    “Primal” isn’t just a title that’s been used many times, it’s now a movie that seems to have put several prior movies in a food processor — to results that are edible, but unsurprisingly don’t taste like anything in particular, let alone induce a desire for seconds. This first directorial feature by longtime stunt coordinator [...]

  • Terminator: Dark Fate Gabriel Luna

    ‘Playing With Fire,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Playing With Fire.” Ads placed for the family comedy had an estimated media value of $5.24 million through Sunday for 1,104 national ad airings on [...]

  • Marion Cotillard Applauds Adele Haenel For

    Marion Cotillard Applauds Adele Haenel For Speaking Out on Sexual Harassment

    Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard is one of the many French film figures who have applauded fellow actress Adele Haenel (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”) for speaking out about the sexual harassment she was subjected to from the age of 12. In an article published Sunday on the investigative website Mediapart, Haenel said that Christophe [...]

  • Santiago-Segura

    Spanish Superstar Santiago Segura Signs First Look Deal with Viacom Intl. Studios

    MADRID — Viacom International Studios (VIS) has reached an agreement with Spain’s biggest domestic box office draw, Santiago Segura, and his production company Bowfinger International Pictures. The deal gives VIS first right of revision and preferential acquisition over any upcoming projects for film or TV to come from the company. Segura first gained widespread recognition [...]

  • Marriage Story

    How ‘Marriage Story’ Production Designer Jade Healy Used Colors and Negative Space

    Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” is a blistering look at a relationship’s end, and the film’s production design becomes a way to understand the characters’ angst and individuality. We first meet our characters through voiceover as they recite the things that love about each other; the traits, the quirks, the strengths and all the things that [...]

  • Martin Scorsese'The Irishman' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Film News Roundup: AFI Fest to Honor Martin Scorsese With Tribute

    In today’s film news roundup, AFI Fest is honoring Martin Scorsese, Annette Bening will get a career achievement award, Katherine Erbe and Kelly Aucoin have new roles and Foresight Unlimited has a new owner. HONORS  The American Film Institute will honor Martin Scorsese with a tribute during its AFI Fest on Nov. 15 at the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad