×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Aamir Khan Sets up ‘Forrest Gump’ Remake in India

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will star in and co-produce an Indian adaptation of multiple Oscar-winning fantasy-drama “Forrest Gump.” It will go by the title “Lal Singh Chaddha.”

Khan announced his involvement on Thursday at a press event in Mumbai held for his 54th birthday. Aamir Khan Productions will co-produce alongside Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Advait Chandan, who was the first assistant director on AKP’s “Dhobi Ghat” and debuted as director with “Secret Superstar,” will direct.

Khan said that principal photography would start in October, after six months of preparation. The film will release in 2020.

“I have always loved “Forrest Gump” as a script,” said Khan. “It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family.”

Khan’s last outing as an actor, “Thugs of Hindostan,” was a box office disappointment in 2018.

His “Dangal” is India’s all-time highest worldwide box office grosser with global earnings of more than $300 million, including $193 million in China. Khan has two more films in India’s top 10 “Secret Superstar” and “PK.”

Released in 1994, Paramount Pictures’ “Forrest Gump” won six Oscars, including best picture, best actor for Tom Hanks, best director for Robert Zemeckis, and adapted screenplay, editing and visual effects.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Film

  • Aamir Khan Sets up ‘Forrest Gump’

    Aamir Khan Sets up ‘Forrest Gump’ Remake in India

    Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will star in and co-produce an Indian adaptation of multiple Oscar-winning fantasy-drama “Forrest Gump.” It will go by the title “Lal Singh Chaddha.” Khan announced his involvement on Thursday at a press event in Mumbai held for his 54th birthday. Aamir Khan Productions will co-produce alongside Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Advait Chandan, [...]

  • Avengers EndGame Trailer

    'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Sees Captain Marvel Join the Battle Against Thanos

    Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are willing to do whatever it takes to defeat Thanos. At least, the ones who survived the intergalactic villain’s deadly wrath in the last superhero mashup, “Avengers: Infinity War,” Disney unveiled new footage from the highly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame,” the fourth “Avengers” movie that closes out a major chapter in Marvel’s Cinematic [...]

  • Five Feet Apart

    Film Review: 'Five Feet Apart'

    A tearjerking romance centered around two teenagers living with cystic fibrosis, first-time feature director Justin Baldoni’s “Five Feet Apart” is ultimately little more than a cover band treatment of “The Fault in Our Stars.” But as far as cover bands go, at least it has a hell of a frontwoman in Haley Lu Richardson. Fresh [...]

  • 'Wonder Park' Review: Like 'Inside Out'

    Film Review: 'Wonder Park'

    Why is “Wonder Park” called “Wonder Park”? The heart of the new digitally animated feature, a co-production of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, is set in a spectacular fantasy amusement park, with train tracks shaped like a giant octopus’ tentacles, that’s nestled in a pastoral sunlit forest vista that looks like it could be the [...]

  • FiGa Films Nabs Samuel Kishi Leopo’s

    FiGa Films Nets Samuel Kishi Leopo’s ‘Los Lobos’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — In keeping with its mandate to acquire films that explore present-day, topical issues, leading Latin American sales agency FiGa Films has snagged all worldwide rights to Samuel Kishi Leopo’s immigrant drama “Los Lobos.” “It’s a privilege to continue our collaboration with Mr. Kishi Leopo,” said FiGa’s Sandro Fiorin. “We worked together on [...]

  • Guadalajara Construye ‘Piola’ Team Discuss WIP

    ‘Piola’ Team on the Guadalajara Hit, Rap Movie Cliches, Hip Hop Brotherhood

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Start-up Chilean production company Otro Foco scored big in the Guadalajara Construye works in progress section with its first-ever feature “Piola,” a rap-fueled coming of age tale that scored a staggering six of the available 13 awards given out at the event. The film was written and directed by Luis Alejandro Pérez [...]

  • Nine European projects selected to pitch

    TorinoFilmLab, Series Mania Announce 2019 SeriesLab Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    The TorinoFilmLab and Series Mania have announced the nine projects participating in this year’s SeriesLab, an intensive mentorship program that culminates March 26 in Lille when participants will present their projects to an industry audience at the Series Mania Forum. A joint venture conceived to address the challenge of developing screenwriting talent in the European [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad