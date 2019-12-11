×
AACTA International Awards Nominations Favor ‘The Irishman’

Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) is both defender and confidante to Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). © 2019 Netlfix US, LLC. All rights reserved.
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix’s “The Irishman” garnered the most nominations for the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts International Awards. It picked up six nods, ahead of five for “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” and the four each for “Joker,” “Bombshell,” and “Parasite.”

AACTA’s international awards seek to “(honor) the best achievements in film excellence, regardless of geography,” but the nominations this year have thrown up curious anomalies. Oscars frontrunner “Parasite” and Pedro Almodovar’s Oscars hopeful “Pain and Glory” are the only two films that are not in the English language to receive any kind of nomination. And, of the five performances worthy of recognition in the best supporting actress category, four are by Australians. Margot Robbie received two supporting actress nominations for “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” and “Bombshell.”

The winner of the Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on 3 Jan. 2020.

AACTA International Award 2019 Nominations
Best Film
The Irishman
Joker
“The King”
“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
“Parasite”

Best Direction
“1917 – Sam Mendes
“The Irishman” – Martin Scorsese
“Joker” – Todd Phillips
“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – Quentin Tarantino
“Parasite” – Bong Joon Ho

Best Screenplay
“The Irishman” – Steven Zaillian
“Jojo Rabbit” – Taika Waititi
“Joker” – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – Quentin Tarantino
“Parasite” – Bong Joon ho, Jin Won Han

Best Lead Actor
Christian Bale – “Ford V Ferrari”
Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”
Robert De Niro – “The Irishman”
Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Best Lead Actress
Awkwafina – “The Farewell”
Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”
Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

Best Supporting Actor
John Lithgow – “Bombshell”
Al Pacino – “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt – “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
Song Kang-Ho – “Parasite”

Best Supporting Actress
Toni Collette – “Knives Out”
Nicole Kidman – “Bombshell”
Florence Pugh – “Little Women”
Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”
Margot Robbie – “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

