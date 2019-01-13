‘3 Idiots’ Director Rajkumar Hirani Accused of Sexual Harassment

Rajkumar Hirani, one of India’s most successful filmmakers, has been accused of sexual harassment. His accuser is a woman assistant director who worked on his Hirani’s blockbuster “Sanju.”

Hirani has denied all accusations via his lawyer. The alleged harassment took place during the post production process of “Sanju.” The film was released in June 2018 and grossed $83 million worldwide. It has six nominations at the upcoming Asian Film Awards, including a best director selection for Hirani.

The filmmaker’s Rajkumar Hirani Films was listed as a producer on Shelly Chopra Dhar’s February 1 release “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga,” alongside Fox Star Studios India and Vinod Chopra Productions. The credit has now been removed from all publicity material.

Hirani debuted with 2003’s “Munnabhai M.B.B.S.” Subsequent films directed by him include “Lage Raho Munnabhai”, “3 Idiots” and “PK.” All were smash hits at the box office and earned Hirani the reputation of a maker of feelgood films.

The #MeToo movement kicked off in India in 2018 with actress Tanushree Dutta accusing actor Nana Patekar. Other well-known figures accused include Subhash Ghai, Vairamuthu, Dileep, Anu Malik, Arjun Sarja, Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath and Rajat Kapoor. Hirani is the highest profile of those publicly accused so far. In other cases financial payments are understood to have silenced accusers.