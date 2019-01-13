×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘3 Idiots’ Director Rajkumar Hirani Accused of Sexual Harassment

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Indian film director Rajkumar Hirani'Sanju' film trailer launch, Mumbai, India - 24 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Azhar Khan/Sopa Images/REX/Shutterstock

Rajkumar Hirani, one of India’s most successful filmmakers, has been accused of sexual harassment. His accuser is a woman assistant director who worked on his Hirani’s blockbuster “Sanju.”

Hirani has denied all accusations via his lawyer. The alleged harassment took place during the post production process of “Sanju.” The film was released in June 2018 and grossed $83 million worldwide. It has six nominations at the upcoming Asian Film Awards, including a best director selection for Hirani.

The filmmaker’s Rajkumar Hirani Films was listed as a producer on Shelly Chopra Dhar’s February 1 release “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga,” alongside Fox Star Studios India and Vinod Chopra Productions. The credit has now been removed from all publicity material.

Hirani debuted with 2003’s “Munnabhai M.B.B.S.” Subsequent films directed by him include “Lage Raho Munnabhai”, “3 Idiots” and “PK.” All were smash hits at the box office and earned Hirani the reputation of a maker of feelgood films.

The #MeToo movement kicked off in India in 2018 with actress Tanushree Dutta accusing actor Nana Patekar. Other well-known figures accused include Subhash Ghai, Vairamuthu, Dileep, Anu Malik, Arjun Sarja, Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath and Rajat Kapoor. Hirani is the highest profile of those publicly accused so far. In other cases financial payments are understood to have silenced accusers.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Film

  • Indian film director Rajkumar Hirani'Sanju' film

    ‘3 Idiots’ Director Rajkumar Hirani Accused of Sexual Harassment

    Rajkumar Hirani, one of India’s most successful filmmakers, has been accused of sexual harassment. His accuser is a woman assistant director who worked on his Hirani’s blockbuster “Sanju.” Hirani has denied all accusations via his lawyer. The alleged harassment took place during the post production process of “Sanju.” The film was released in June 2018 [...]

  • Buck Run

    Palm Springs Film Review: 'Buck Run'

    If not for a cell phone that’s promptly taken away from our juvenile protagonist, you might think “Buck Run” takes place in the late ’70s or early ’80s. Evidently, it was that era which saw the last spasm of prosperity in the film’s rural Pennsylvania setting, as any home improvements seem to date back at [...]

  • Oscars Voting Phase 1: Five Big

    Five Big Takeaways as Oscar Voting Closes

    Phase 1 of awards season wraps Monday, Jan. 14, when Oscar-nomination voting ends. So before Phase 2 (Jan. 22 nominations through the Feb. 24 ceremony), it’s time to reflect on the lessons of Phase 1 (though “lessons” may be misleading, since it implies everyone has learned something). 1. It’s an annual tradition to stir up [...]

  • 2019 Palm Springs Film Festival Winners:

    'Shoplifters' Wins Best Foreign Language Film at Palm Springs Film Festival

    The 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival announced the winners of its juried prizes Saturday, with critical darling “Shoplifters” taking the award for best foreign language film of the year. The festival, held from Jan. 3-14, 2019, screened 226 films from 78 countries. Juried awards had five categories, including New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from [...]

  • Jo Andres and Steve BuscemiSony Pictures

    Jo Andres, Filmmaker and Wife to Steve Buscemi, Dies at 64

    Jo Andres, Steve Buscemi’s wife of 31 years and a prominent filmmaker and choreographer, has died. She was 64. Buscemi was photographed participating in her funeral, which included a wicker casket, Wednesday morning in Brooklyn, New York. Buscemi’s “Big Lebowski” co-star, John Turturro, and his cousin, “Sopranos” star Aida Turturro, were seen paying visits to the [...]

  • Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston star

    'The Upside' Likely to Become STX Films' First No. 1 Debut

    There seems to be no downside to Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart’s comedy-drama “The Upside.” The STX Films pic is on its way to becoming the entertainment company’s first No. 1 debut with an estimated $19.5 million from 3,080 North American sites, knocking Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” into the second place slot. STX Films’ previous biggest debut [...]

  • The Kid Who Would Be King

    Film Review: 'The Kid Who Would Be King'

    A likable enough, Amblin-esque update to the classic Arthurian legend, “The Kid Who Would Be King” is hardly the first time a group of adolescents have saved England from supernatural harm in a Joe Cornish movie. That said, much of the attitude and originality that drew fans to the irreverent writer-director’s inner-city alien-invasion debut, “Attack [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad