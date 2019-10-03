×

‘The King’ Director David Michôd on Robert Pattinson’s Transformation Into the Dauphin of France

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

How much direction did Robert Pattinson need to play the heir to the French throne in “The King”?

As it turns out, not much — just let him be.

“Pretty much in ways that I fully 100% endorse and love, that character is a Robert Pattinson creation,” the film’s director, David Michôd, said on this week’s episode of Variety and iHeart’s “The Big Ticket” podcast. “A lot it was kept under wraps.”

Michôd continued, “The great fear always is that you end up with ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ and ridiculous French accents. But at the same time, I kind of needed his character to be kind of absurd.”

In the film, based on several William Shakespeare plays, Pattinson portrays the son of the French king who instigates war with Henry V (Timothée Chalamet). The “Lighthouse” star appears with long, blonde hair and is adorned with jewelry. He provokes Henry V with insults, including cracks about his “tiny” manhood.

“His whole purpose is to be a jerk and to just torment Timmy,” Michôd said. “So I kind of needed him to be a larger-than-life jerk. He needed to be ridiculous. He needed not to have a lot of substance underneath him. He’s just there to annoy.”

When did Michôd first start thinking about casting Chalamet as Henry V? How did Joel Edgerton put on all that weight to play Sir John Falstaff? Find out by listening to the entire episode of this week’s “The Big Ticket” below.

More Film

  • Joker

    Box Office: 'Joker' Opens to $5.4 Million in First International Markets

    Joaquin Phoenix’s controversial “Joker” has pulled in $5.4 million in early international showings and previews for Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow. The movie, which won the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival, has posted its best numbers so far in South Korea, with a $2.3 million opening day. That’s the fourth-best figure for [...]

  • Derek Kolstad

    'John Wick' Writer Derek Kolstad to Adapt 'A Darker Shade of Magic' for Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

    Derek Kolstad, the scribe behind the “John Wick” series, has found his next big project: adapting the bestselling fantasy series “A Darker Shade of Magic” for Sony and mega-producer Neal Moritz. Moritz’s Original Film and Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel’s G-Base productions acquired the rights to V.E. Schwab’s fantasy series back in 2016. G-Base’s Butler, [...]

  • BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21:

    Matthew Wiseman Appointed BAFTA LA CEO

    The BAFTA Los Angeles board of directors has appointed chief operating officer Matthew Wiseman as CEO. He succeeds Chantal Rickards, as she will return to the U.K. after she completes her four-year term Oct. 31, Wiseman will take the reins beginning Nov. 1. “It is with great honor that I step into this new role [...]

  • The Horse Thieves

    Busan Film Review: 'The Horse Thieves: Roads of Time'

    Cumbersome title aside, “The Horse Thieves: Roads of Time” represents . This highly unusual co-production, co-directed by Kazakh filmmaker Yerlan Nurmukhambetov (“Walnut Tree”) and rising Japanese director Lisa Takeba (“The Pinkie,” “Haruko’s Paranormal Laboraory”), feels honest to the point of naïve, marked by a gentle pace, with only the widescreen vistas of dusty red hills [...]

  • Bill Kramer

    Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Names Bill Kramer as New Director

    The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has named one of its former executives, Bill Kramer, as its new director. The previous director, Kerry Brougher, had exited in August after the museum’s opening was again postponed. Kramer had served as managing director of development and external relations from 2012 to 2016, when he oversaw production of [...]

  • Anthony Mackie

    Anthony Mackie-Samuel L. Jackson's 'The Banker' to Close AFI Fest

    The AFI Fest will close with Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson’s drama “The Banker” on Nov. 21 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. “‘The Banker’ joins a remarkable group of films being released this year that openly confront centuries of racism and injustice in our country, while celebrating the brave individuals whose activism has created [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad