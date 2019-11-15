×
Juliette Binoche Joins Macao Festival’s Talent Array

Juliette Binoche Slack Bay
CREDIT: VILLARD/NIVIERE/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Leading French actress Juliette Binoche is set to attend the fourth edition of the International Film Festival & Awards Macao as a talent ambassador.

She is expected to be the subject of an on-stage conversation event and also attend the special presentation of “The Truth,” Hirokazu Kore-eda’s first film set outside Japan and not in his native language.

“(Binoche) is a truly global actress, one of the world’s finest, and continues to push herself in exciting new directions with every film choice,” said artistic director of IFFAM, Mike Goodridge.

Binoche’s performance in “Three Colours: Blue” earned her a Cesar award and the acting prize at the Venice Film Festival. She won an Oscar for her role in “The English Patient” and was again Oscar-nominated for her turn in Lasse Hallstrom’s romantic comedy “Chocolat.” In 2010, Binoche won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in Abbas Kiarostami’s “Certified Copy,” making her the first actress to win the European “Best Actress Triple Crown” for winning the top performance award at each of the Berlin, Cannes and Venice film festivals.

She joins previously announced Hong Kong star Carina Lau and K-pop performer and actor Kim Junmyeon (SUHO) as 2019 IFFAM talent ambassadors. Ambassadors in previous years have included Nicolas Cage, Jeremy Renner, Aaron Kwok and Jang Keun-Suk.

The festival runs at multiple locations around Macau from Dec. 5-10.

