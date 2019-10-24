×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Prosecutors Seek Five-Year Jail Term for Hirofumi Arai, Actor on Rape Charges

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Japanese actor Hirofumi Arai
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tokyo IFF

Prosecutors in the rape case against actor Hirofumi Arai have requested a five-year sentence. They made the call at a public hearing on Wednesday in the Tokyo District Court.

Arai has pleaded innocent to charges that he sexually assaulted a woman dispatched to his residence from a massage service on July 1 of last year.

In its statement to the court, the prosecution contended that the victim was in “extreme physical and emotional distress” and that Arai’s payment of money after the encounter indicated “his full recognition that the woman was opposed to his desire.”

In his testimony Arai has denied that the woman resisted his sexual advances or that he used threats or violence.

Japanese courts have very high conviction rates. The verdict will be announced on Dec. 2.

Born as Kyung-Sik Park in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture in 1979, Arai is a third-generation ethnic Korean. After debuting in “Go,” Isao Yukisada’s 2001 drama about an ethnic Korean boy, Arai became in-demand for both TV and film roles, while winning honors that included a best new actor award at the Takasaki Film Festival for his turn as a delinquent teen in Toshiaki Toyoda’s 2002 “Blue Spring.”

After Arai’s arrest public broadcaster NHK halted sales of ten programs in which he was involved, including the 2015 mystery drama “64.” But the producers of Masahide Ichii’s “Typhoon Family,” in which Arai plays the son of parents who robbed a bank and vanished with the money, did not reshoot his scenes prior to the film’s June 2019 release.

Arai appeared at the opening ceremony of the 28th TIFF as a star in the Koji Fukada sci-fi drama “Sayonara.” He also attended the 27th TIFF in support of the Masaharu Take boxing film “100 Yen Love.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Japanese actor Hirofumi Arai

    Prosecutors Seek Five-Year Jail Term for Hirofumi Arai, Actor on Rape Charges

    Prosecutors in the rape case against actor Hirofumi Arai have requested a five-year sentence. They made the call at a public hearing on Wednesday in the Tokyo District Court. Arai has pleaded innocent to charges that he sexually assaulted a woman dispatched to his residence from a massage service on July 1 of last year. [...]

  • Box Office Mojo new

    Box Office Mojo Site Transformed by IMDbPro

    BoxOfficeMojo.com has been transformed into an IMDbPro site, losing some of its free features. The Amazon-owned site, which had previously operated free of charge, was given a new look with its header reading “Box Office Mojo by IMDb Pro.” Information such as breakdowns by genre is now only available behind the IMDbPro paywall. The Box [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Hocus Pocus' Sequel in Development at Disney Plus

    Disney Plus has launched development of a sequel to 1993’s fantasy comedy “Hocus Pocus” with “Workaholics” writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo on board to script. The original “Hocus Pocus” starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witch sisters who have been cursed since 1693 in Salem, Ma. The witches [...]

  • Lady Gaga

    Variety Wins 2019 Eppy Award for Best Digital Magazine

    Variety has won two Eppy Awards from Editor & Publisher, including Best Digital Magazine and Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature for “American (In)Justice” — a collaboration with fellow PMC property Rolling Stone. “American (In)Justice” also tied with USA Today’s “Copy, Paste, Legislate” collaboration with The Arizona Republic and the Center for Public Integrity. Variety has provided [...]

  • Joker Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

    Box Office: Villains Face Off Again as 'Joker' and 'Maleficent' Battle for First Place

    Despite three new nationwide releases, domestic box office charts look to be dominated by holdovers — Warner Bros.’ “Joker” and Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — during the last weekend in October. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” debuted last weekend with $36 million in North America, enough to dethrone “Joker” after the super-villain origin story’s back-to-back [...]

  • Yasushi Shiina

    Tokyo Market is Finding New Strengths, Says Yasushi Shiina

    Clouds on the global economic horizon and disruption to the scheduling of the event, have done little to dampen the interest of foreign visitors to TIFFCOM, Japan’s biggest film and TV market. Especially those from China, says market head, Yasushi Shiina. The market is again running at the Sunshine City shopping, entertainment and business complex [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad