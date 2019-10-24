Prosecutors Seek Five-Year Jail Term for Hirofumi Arai, Actor on Rape Charges

Prosecutors in the rape case against actor Hirofumi Arai have requested a five-year sentence. They made the call at a public hearing on Wednesday in the Tokyo District Court.

Arai has pleaded innocent to charges that he sexually assaulted a woman dispatched to his residence from a massage service on July 1 of last year.

In its statement to the court, the prosecution contended that the victim was in “extreme physical and emotional distress” and that Arai’s payment of money after the encounter indicated “his full recognition that the woman was opposed to his desire.”

In his testimony Arai has denied that the woman resisted his sexual advances or that he used threats or violence.

Japanese courts have very high conviction rates. The verdict will be announced on Dec. 2.

Born as Kyung-Sik Park in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture in 1979, Arai is a third-generation ethnic Korean. After debuting in “Go,” Isao Yukisada’s 2001 drama about an ethnic Korean boy, Arai became in-demand for both TV and film roles, while winning honors that included a best new actor award at the Takasaki Film Festival for his turn as a delinquent teen in Toshiaki Toyoda’s 2002 “Blue Spring.”

After Arai’s arrest public broadcaster NHK halted sales of ten programs in which he was involved, including the 2015 mystery drama “64.” But the producers of Masahide Ichii’s “Typhoon Family,” in which Arai plays the son of parents who robbed a bank and vanished with the money, did not reshoot his scenes prior to the film’s June 2019 release.

Arai appeared at the opening ceremony of the 28th TIFF as a star in the Koji Fukada sci-fi drama “Sayonara.” He also attended the 27th TIFF in support of the Masaharu Take boxing film “100 Yen Love.”