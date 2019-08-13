×

IMDb Alters Policy on Publication of Birth Names (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
imdb
CREDIT: Courtesy of IMDb

IMDb has revised its birth name policy and will allow industry professionals to remove their birth names in response to feedback from transgender customers and other entertainment industry leaders.

The issue arose in June after a coalition of national LGBTQ groups objected to IMDB’s continued publication of the birth names of transgender performers and people in the entertainment industry without their consent — a practice commonly called “dead-naming.” An IMDb spokesperson revealed the altered policy on Monday.

“IMDb now permits the removal of birth names if the birth name is not broadly publicly known and the person no longer voluntarily uses their birth name,” the spokesperson said.

“To remove a birth name either the person concerned or their professional industry representative simply needs to contact IMDb’s customer support staff to request a birth name removal,” the spokesperson added. “Once the IMDb team determines that an individual’s birth name should be removed — subject to this updated process — we will review and remove every occurrence of their birth name within their biographical page on IMDb.”

Related

The IMDb spokesperson also said for birth name removal requests pertaining to titles in which a person was credited on-screen as their birth name, their credited name will remain listed in the credits section of applicable IMDb name and title pages in parentheses.

“This is in order to continue providing IMDb’s hundreds of millions of customers worldwide with comprehensive information about film and TV credits, thereby preserving the factual historical record by accurately reflecting what is listed on-screen,” the spokesperson said.

SAG-AFTRA announced on June 26 that a coalition of national LGBTQ groups was backing the union in its fight for member privacy against IMDb. The groups include the National LGBTQ Task Force, the country’s oldest national LGBTQ advocacy group; GLAAD; the Transgender Law Center; the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund; Transcend Legal, Inc.; and Equality Federation.

SAG-AFTRA has also appealed a federal judge’s 2018 ruling barring California’s legislation from requiring that subscription entertainment database sites remove an actor’s age, if requested by the actor. U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria issued the ruling on Feb. 20, 2018, backing IMDb’s 2016 lawsuit attempting to invalidate AB 1687.

IMDb — a subsidiary of Amazon — had contended in its suit that the law, which applies only to subscription sites such as IMDb Pro, was unconstitutional.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • imdb

    IMDb Alters Policy on Publication of Birth Names (EXCLUSIVE)

    IMDb has revised its birth name policy and will allow industry professionals to remove their birth names in response to feedback from transgender customers and other entertainment industry leaders. The issue arose in June after a coalition of national LGBTQ groups objected to IMDB’s continued publication of the birth names of transgender performers and people [...]

  • Edward Lewis

    'Spartacus' Producer Edward Lewis Dies at 99

    Edward Lewis, an independent producer best known for “Spartacus” and “Missing,” died at the age of 99 in his Los Angeles home on July 27. He produced 33 films, which garnered 15 Oscars and Golden Globe awards as well as 90 nominations. Additionally, he co-wrote musicals, works of fiction, and screenplays with the his partner [...]

  • Djimon Hounsou Charlie's Angels

    Film News Roundup: Djimon Hounsou Replaces Brian Tyree Henry in 'Quiet Place' Sequel

    In today’s film news roundup, Djimon Hounsou fills in for Brian Tyree Henry in the “Quiet Place” sequel, “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” gets a wide release and a Louis Armstrong documentary has been set. CASTING Paramount Pictures has cast Djimon Hounsou as a replacement for Brian Tyree Henry in its sequel to “A [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Writers Guild Leaders Accused of 'Vitriol': 'The Guild Is in Crisis'

    Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Kazan has attacked leaders of the Writers Guild of America for “vitriol” in their hardline stance on Hollywood agents. “This Guild is in crisis,” he said in an email sent Monday to members. “It’s not the crisis you think…it’s not whether or how to negotiate with the ATA or the individual talent [...]

  • Robert De Niro, Shia LaBeouf Starring

    Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf to Star in Crime Drama 'After Exile'

    Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf will portray a father and son in the upcoming independent crime drama “After Exile.” LaBeouf will play an ex-con who, after being released from prison for killing an innocent man after a violent robbery, must re-enter his old life with his father (De Niro) in order to save his [...]

  • Invisibile Film

    Davide Maldi Serves Up Youth in Crisis Tale in Docufiction Film 'L’apprendistato'

    In his new film “L’apprendistato” (“The Young Observant”), which premiered at the 72nd Locarno Festival in the Cineasti del presente competition, Italian filmmaker Davide Maldi explores a crucial moment in a young life as a teenage boy is forced to grow up after enrolling at a prestigious hotel and catering school. Building on his background [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad