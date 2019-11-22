Joanne Froggatt Treads Singapore Red Carpet, Revisits ‘Downton Abbey’ Memories

“Downton Abbey,” the feature adaptation of the hit British television series of the same name, had its local premiere at the 30th Singapore International Film Festival on Friday night.

Representing the film on the red carpet was Golden Globe best supporting actress-prizewinner Joanne Froggatt, who played lady’s maid Anna Bates in all six seasons of the original drama. Dressed in a casual pink and red outfit, Froggatt also offered autographs and selfies with fans and film buffs that gathered at the Capitol Theatre launch event.

“It was wonderful to get to go back and have a reunion. We filmed the first season a decade ago. Working together on and off for ten years with an incredible group of people and being part of this phenomenon piece of work that has touched so many people’s heart, it’s just a dream come true,” said the English actress during a stage greeting that took place before the film’s gala screening. “It’s very rare that you get to go back to make a film three years after you finish a series.”

Gathering much of the old cast and key crew, the 2019 historical film tells the story of a visit by the King and Queen to an aristocratic family’s country estate in the fictional Yorkshire countryside, and an assassin who who attempts to kill the monarch. The film is set for a Nov. 28 release in Singapore.

Other Singapore Festival guests basking in the limelight included Singaporean filmmaker Boo Junfeng, Taiwanese musician-actor Stone, Hollywood makeup artist Barney Burman, and Australian soprano Jassy Husk.