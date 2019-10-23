Damon Herriman Stands Out as ‘The Nightingale’ and ‘Lambs of God’ Lead AACTA Nominations

Dark thriller, “The Nightingale” and miniseries “Lambs of God” lead the pack at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards. In nominations announced on Wednesday, they picked up 15 and 18 nods, respectively.

Jennifer Kent’s “The Nightingale” was one of six films nominated in the best film category. With others including Mirrah Foulkes’ “Judy & Punch,” and Rachel Griffiths’ “Ride Like A Girl,” as well as “Hotel Mumbai,” “Top End Wedding,” and ‘The King,” half are made by female directors.

Actor, Damon Herriman is the standout talent. He is nominated as best (film) actor for an extraordinary performance in “Judy & Punch,” best supporting actor in “The Nightingale,” and best (TV) supporting actor in both “Lambs of God,” and “Mr Inbetween.” Joel Edgerton gets three nominations as co-writer, best actor, and producer of “The King.”

Herriman is having an exceptional year. He also plays the role of murderer Charles Manson in both Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and in Netflix series “Mindhunter.”

“Hotel Mumbai” and the Netflix-backed “The King” each received 13 nominations. Directed by David Michod, “The King” would not normally have been eligible as it has not been released in Australian theaters.

“This year our awards have expanded to include new entertainment categories that cater to Australia’s ever evolving and exciting screen landscape,” said AFI-AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella. “Ride Like A Girl” and Wayne Blair’s “Wedding” are the two top-grossing Australian-made films so far this year.

The AACTA Awards will be announced at two events in Sydney: an Industry Luncheon on Monday Dec. 2, 2019, and the AACTA Awards Ceremony on Wednesday Dec. 4.