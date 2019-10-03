×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Indian Star Adil Hussain Returns to Busan With Two World Premieres

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adil Hussain returns to Busan
CREDIT: TARUN, courtesy of Adil Hussain

Adil Hussain, prominent star of Indian independent cinema, will be present at the Busan International Film Festival as the male lead of two Indian world premieres.

In Vijay Jayapal’s “Nirvana Inn,” Hussain headlines alongside Sandhya Mridul (“Bridge”) and Rajshri Deshpande (“Sexy Durga”). At an earlier stage, the film was at the Busan Asian Project Market in 2018 and subsequently received post-production support from the festival’s Asian Cinema Fund.

Hussain also stars in veteran filmmaker Goutam Ghose’s “The Wayfarers” (“Raahgir”) alongside Tilottama Shome (“Sir”).

“The role I play in “Raahgir “is of the poorest of the poor, a tribal man from Central India, a wayfarer, but a giant of a human, who’s humanity is put to the test by the circumstances he suddenly finds himself in. In “Nirvana Inn” my character journeys through the darkest of human despair and guilt and unfathomable sadness which descends on him, and is beyond his control,” Hussain told Variety. “I feel extremely privileged that two films in which I play the male lead are premiering at the festival,”

Hussain is no stranger to Busan, having first visited in 2014 with Partho Sen-Gupta’s “Sunrise.” Several of his subsequent films including Shubhashish Bhutiani’s multiple award-winner “Hotel Salvation” were Busan selections, but Husain could not be present due to his busy shooting schedule.

While maintaining a footprint in mainstream Bollywood cinema with films like “English Vinglish” and “Agent Vinod,” Hussain is best known internationally for his body of globally travelling work that includes “Life of Pi,” “The Reluctant Fundamentalist,” “Tigers,” “Parched,” “Angry Indian Goddesses” and Netflix series “Delhi Crime.” A key breakthrough role was in Iram Haq’s much-feted “What Will People Say”, for which he won best actor at Norway’s Amanda Awards.

“Frankly, I see myself acting in films,” said Hussain. “International films are an organic offshoot of that. I am open to act in any film from any part of the world, including of course India, provided the scripts and the associated people come up with inspiring ideas and exciting roles that I have not yet ventured into.”

Next up for Hussain internationally is Geeta Malik’s Atlanta-based “India Sweets and Spices,” alongside Manisha Koirala (“Lust Stories”), which is produced by SK Global (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and MadisonWellsMedia (“Motherless Brooklyn”).

At home in India, he has Wanphrang Diengdoh’s Khasi-language film based in the North East of India “Lorna – The Flaneur” that is due to begin its festival journey shortly, and eminent filmmaker Prakash Jha’s “Pareeksha: The Final Test.”

More Film

  • Adil Hussain returns to Busan

    Indian Star Adil Hussain Returns to Busan With Two World Premieres

    Adil Hussain, prominent star of Indian independent cinema, will be present at the Busan International Film Festival as the male lead of two Indian world premieres. In Vijay Jayapal’s “Nirvana Inn,” Hussain headlines alongside Sandhya Mridul (“Bridge”) and Rajshri Deshpande (“Sexy Durga”). At an earlier stage, the film was at the Busan Asian Project Market [...]

  • James Franco's Acting Students Allege Sexual

    James Franco's Acting Students Allege Sexual Exploitation

    Two former students of James Franco’s now-closed acting school filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that the classes existed principally to create a way for Franco and his associates to take advantage of young women. Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal filed the class action complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court, saying that Franco and his [...]

  • Joker

    Box Office: 'Joker' Opens to $5.4 Million in First International Markets

    Joaquin Phoenix’s controversial “Joker” has pulled in $5.4 million in early international showings and previews for Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow. The movie, which won the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival, has posted its best numbers so far in South Korea, with a $2.3 million opening day. That’s the fourth-best figure for [...]

  • Derek Kolstad

    'John Wick' Writer Derek Kolstad to Adapt 'A Darker Shade of Magic' for Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

    Derek Kolstad, the scribe behind the “John Wick” series, has found his next big project: adapting the bestselling fantasy series “A Darker Shade of Magic” for Sony and mega-producer Neal Moritz. Moritz’s Original Film and Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel’s G-Base productions acquired the rights to V.E. Schwab’s fantasy series back in 2016. G-Base’s Butler, [...]

  • BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21:

    Matthew Wiseman Appointed BAFTA LA CEO

    The BAFTA Los Angeles board of directors has appointed chief operating officer Matthew Wiseman as CEO. He succeeds Chantal Rickards, as she will return to the U.K. after she completes her four-year term Oct. 31, Wiseman will take the reins beginning Nov. 1. “It is with great honor that I step into this new role [...]

  • The Horse Thieves

    Busan Film Review: 'The Horse Thieves: Roads of Time'

    Cumbersome title aside, “The Horse Thieves: Roads of Time” represents . This highly unusual co-production, co-directed by Kazakh filmmaker Yerlan Nurmukhambetov (“Walnut Tree”) and rising Japanese director Lisa Takeba (“The Pinkie,” “Haruko’s Paranormal Laboraory”), feels honest to the point of naïve, marked by a gentle pace, with only the widescreen vistas of dusty red hills [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad